It’s January. And January is always a hard month for me to get through. It’s so cold. The wind howls outside. The snow piles up and often I’d rather just stay inside.
Maybe my feelings about winter are well described by Shakespeare in the first lines of his “Richard III” as “the winter of our discontent.” Winter could be described as an “unhappiness” or “discontent.” It is long, dark and cold. Not exactly a wonderful experience.
In Shakespeare’s time, without central heating, it must have been a real discontent. But even in our day and age it’s no great joy. Why do you think so many people leave Michigan in January and don’t come back until April? January winters in Michigan are not for the faint of heart!
Now, I realize that not everyone would agree with me about disliking winter. Some people just thrive on it! They love the outdoor sports like snowmobiling, skiing and ice skating. Those things are fun, and I’ve had my share of good times doing them. And, I must admit it, is beautiful when, as an old Christmas carol puts it, the snow lies round about “deep and fresh and even.” It does brighten up an otherwise bleak midwinter.
Anyway, the good thing about January for me is, once you get through January, February is short, and soon enough we get to March. And March marks the official beginning of spring! Hurray! But, before we get too excited, I realize that in these parts, March can still be cold and snowy like when it really didn’t feel like spring until June last year. But, being an optimist, I always hope for March “coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb.”
But I digress. Let me get back to the Shakespearean phrase I mentioned at the beginning. We really need to listen to the last part of the sentence in which it is found. The whole sentence reads like this: “Now is the winter of our discontent made glorious summer by this sun of York.” Those who know more about English literature than I do say that Shakespeare was using the summer/winter weather as a metaphor to describe the struggle of the English house of York for the English throne. The “sun of York” wasn’t a comment on Yorkshire weather, but instead on the “son of York,” Edward IV. The sentence meant to say that although Yorkshire was in the depth of winter, the son of York, Edward, would appear like the sun of summer and good times would be on the way.
I’d have to say that describes quite well my feelings about wintry January. It’s harsh now, but it won’t last. Spring will eventually come bringing happiness.
This whole scenario made me think of a spiritual parallel often described in the Bible: Things as we know them now will not always be this way. There is a forward movement in history. God has a plan and he is carrying it out. We may not always see it or grasp the direction of God’s providence, but it is there, to be sure.
Our world may be in “the winter of our discontent,” but it will not always be that way. A Bible verse that reminds me of that is Psalm 30:5 which says, “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes in the morning.”
In fact, the Bible is full of passages like that! We call it hope – hope in God. Way back in the Old Testament, the prophet Jeremiah said, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (29:11)
The New Testament takes it even further and hopes for a future that will never end: “For this light momentary affliction is preparing us for an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen.” (II Corinthians 4:17-18) Similarly, the apostle Paul puts it this way: “The sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us.” (Romans 8:18)
When put in the context of these huge biblical promises, our discontents about winter seem like “light momentary afflictions.” Just as the harshness and cruelty of winter will pass, so surely someday will the troubles of this world. The apostle John in his vision of heaven looks forward to a time when God “will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning or crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4) Gone forever will be the winter of our discontents, thanks to the God of hope. (Romans 15:13)
About the writer: The Rev. John Koedyker is pastor of congregational care at First Reformed Church of Grand Haven.
