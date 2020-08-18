I don’t know about you, but I’m exhausted! Don’t get me wrong, I love a good walk. I’m just not used to taking so many! Not that I’m complaining. These past days have been the greatest of my life!
For a long while, my whole family was all home. We played like crazy. In fact, I caught the Frisbee so much it split in half. I wasn’t sad for long, though, because the man in the brown truck has been bringing us lots and lots of boxes lately, and in one of the boxes was a brand-new Frisbee! I was so happy I made a bunch of amazing catches in a row. I know they were amazing because everyone was cheering and clapping when I’d bring it back for more. What can I say? I’ve still got it.
After a while, my dad had to leave again, but the rest of us stayed home, slept in and had fun still. To make sure Dad doesn’t feel bad that he’s missing out, I always show him how happy and excited I am when he comes home – and not just because he’s the best at throwing Frisbees or that it means it’s almost time for dinner, but because there’s nothing I love more than when we’re all together. Especially if we’re all together outside. That’s why it’s so great there are a bunch of options for eating outside this summer. I love laying near the table dowåntown at different places and meeting new friends. Sometimes I even get a treat for being so patient – and so cute. It’s a gift I have.
Speaking of treats, since most of my family is home, I get to spend a lot of time in the yard and that means I seldom miss the nice lady who puts things in the magic box by the street. I don’t know what all the papers are that she puts in there, but I do know that she always has a goody for me, too. I also keep an eye out for the man in the brown truck because even when he doesn’t bring us a box, he still throws a treat to me as he goes by.
Good thing I’ve been going on walks in the park every day or I’d be too heavy to get any air time for catching Frisbees!
It’s not all fun and games, though. Sometimes Mom has to spend time in the room with the thing they call “computer.” She says she’s looking for a job, which apparently isn’t very fun. So I be sure to wag my tail for her and cock my head from side to side a couple of times. I’ve found it works like a charm. She cheers right up. It’s another gift I have.
I’ve heard the reason for all this is something called a virus that’s causing people to have to smell each other from way far away, which is hard for them since they don’t have as good of a nose as me.
I’ve noticed a lot of humans wearing things that look like muzzles, too. I’m OK with this since there do seem to be some who are aggressive. I know dogs like that. I just try to not let them bring me down.
Mom says one good thing about the virus is that she can take a whole cart load of our empty can collection to the store without shame because now lots of other people have a bunch of cans, too. I’m not sure what that means, but I know when she comes home from taking the cans, she always brings back a bunch of food, which seems like a pretty good trade in my book.
I don’t know how much longer all this will last, though. Lately, I’ve seen my boy gathering stuff like he’s going away again soon, and my girl getting dress- up clothes like she’s going to start leaving like Dad does during the day. I know someday Mom will be doing that again, too.
Just thinking of all that makes me have sad eyes and a droopy tail. But I sense that getting back to normal is something that will make all the humans happy, and that is a dog’s main goal in life, after all (something at which we’re all truly gifted).
So, when our normal routine kicks back in and I don’t get to play and walk and be outside as much, I will try very hard not to be sad. A good nap on the couch doesn’t sound so bad right about now, anyway, and I could certainly use some down time.
— By Sandy Kalis, two-time contributor to Kelly Kalis’ column.
