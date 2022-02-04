“The only valid, sensible way to judge a president involves an evaluation of whether the nation thrived or suffered under his leadership.” – Opinion piece by Michael Medved, 2017
So here we are one year into the Biden presidency and perhaps it is time to take a look, see what has been accomplished and compare it to the previous administration. Are we thriving or suffering?
What was inherited
To begin with, it is important to recognize what each administration inherited. In 2017, the Republican president was handed an economy that had grown steadily for each of the previous seven years. When the Biden administration took over in 2021, the economy was a disaster. According to the Wall Street Journal, “In 2020, the economy shed a net 9.37 million jobs, exceeding the 5.05 million jobs lost in 2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.” According to The Washington Post, “The U.S. economy shrank by 3.5 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged factories, businesses and households, pushing U.S. economic growth to a low not seen since the United States wound down wartime spending in 1946.”
Major legislations
Having inherited a strong and growing economy, the lowest unemployment in a generation and being in control of the House, the Senate and the White House, the Republicans could have legislated practically anything they wanted. For example, they could address their top issue for the previous eight years – health care. You remember the promise: “repeal and replace.” In spite of the previous eight years of promising something better, the truth is they never had anything to offer, let alone something better. They could have addressed their ongoing concerns on immigration or infrastructure.
But again, these are complex issues and, as we have learned, the GOP isn’t able to do complex. Instead, in a time when corporations were reporting record profits and the middle class continued to shrink, Republicans chose to reward the richest corporations and individuals with a massive tax cut, adding somewhere between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the deficit over its first decade.
On the other hand, when handed a failing economy, the Democrats chose a different path. Their American Rescue Plan (also estimated to add $1 trillion to $2 trillion to the deficit) set the stage for a stronger and more equitable recovery. It put money into the hands of individuals, families and children. The plan supports our local schools, cities and states, as well as expanding health care coverage and reducing costs for millions of Americans.
You decide which is better for our country – making the rich (individuals and corporations) richer, or supporting families and raising millions of children out of poverty?
And let’s not forget infrastructure. After four years of failed promises, a fairly comprehensive infrastructure bill was passed with the support of 19 Senate Republicans and 13 House GOP members. The new Democratic president demonstrated that significant legislation could get passed when working across party lines. He demonstrated character strengths not seen in the prior four years. When faced with obstacles, he didn’t just quit and demean those who opposed him – he continued to pursue the goal.
You decide which is better – a president who works to overcome obstacles and is willing to compromise, or one who gives up at the first sign of difficulty and then attacks those who oppose him?
Public health
Despite claims to the opposite, in 2017 the Republican administration inherited the Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, which was responsible for pandemic preparedness and a 69-page blueprint laying out the decisions to be made and agencies to be mobilized in a health disaster. Believing they knew better, the Republican administration disbanded the team and chose to disregard the plan resulting in close to 900,000 Americans’ deaths – a total which now exceeds the total U.S. combatant deaths in world wars I and II and Vietnam combined.
In March 2021, the conclusion of a group of research papers released at a Brookings Institution conference was: “The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it.”
In 2021, the Biden administration inherited this incompetently handled pandemic and a purposely divided public. In addition, they inherited new vaccines, but no plan for distribution. Immediately, an ambitious plan was established to deliver 100 million shots in 100 days. While it seemed like a lofty goal at the time, over 200 million vaccines were delivered by day 92!
Once again you decide – a president who is a “very stable genius,” whose actions and inactions led to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary American deaths and billions of wasted tax dollars, or one who understands the importance of facing issues head on, understands that without our health, nothing else really matters and, in spite of the divided nation he inherited, pushes forward demonstrating his commitment to your health and mine.
Jobs
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, at the beginning of the Republican administration, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, and by the end of that administration it had climbed to 6.4 percent. According to the conservative Fortune magazine: “That means that Trump will become the first post–World War II president to see employment fall during his presidency.” By the end of Biden’s first year, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent. In January, USA Today reported that: “For all of 2021, the economy added a record 6.4 million jobs, or 537,000 a month.” In fact, according to CNBC, “before last year (2021), Americans saw the best annual job growth in the 21st century in 2014, when the economy created over 3 million jobs.”
So, would you prefer a leader who creates jobs or one who’s incompetence and inactions result in massive job loss?
While there are many other comparisons that can be made and much work remains to be done, there does appear to be a glimmer of hope that this country is once again on the path of working toward a more perfect union. Perhaps we are not yet thriving, but we are no longer suffering from ignorance and incompetence.
Peace.
(1) comment
Oh Mark but you are still suffering from ignorance and incompetence. What a sophomoric hit job, with biased misleading questions to try and make your point. Your Junior High editorial gets an F. Peace
