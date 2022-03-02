I believe one of the most profound challenges facing Christianity, facing our society in America right now, is a misunderstanding of the fundamental ideals that should guide us. I see this particularly in the ideal and virtue of freedom.
Of course, in one sense our country was founded on the ideal of freedom, of liberty for every human being. And yet, at our founding, what that actually meant was the freedom of every white, land-owning man in the country. There has also been this persistent idea, particularly on display during the pandemic, that freedom means I get to do whatever I want, without regard to the impact it will have upon my neighbor.
