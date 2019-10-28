California lawmakers like to think of themselves as trendsetters. They take pride in passing groundbreaking legislation.
Two recent laws passed by the Legislature are being closely monitored by other states. In late September, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure that will allow college athletes to be paid for use of their names and likenesses, as well as allowing them to hire agents. Most recently, Newsom also signed legislation to push back school start times. Both pieces of legislation are not without controversy.
The “Pay to Play” legislation is not surprisingly being opposed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the governing body of college athletics which has had a long-standing policy that student-athletes cannot accept money. The law is also being opposed by the Pacific-12 athletic conference, in which four California universities are members.
Newson told the New York Times that the law “is a big move to expose the farce and to challenge a system that is outsized in its capacity to push back.”
I can understand California’s reason for adopting such legislation. Major college sports accounts for billions of dollars in revenues made from ticket sales, TV revenues and apparel sales. Head coaches at large universities are paid millions of dollars.
Yes, you could argue that a college education is adequate payment for student-athletes. However, it seems fair that college athletes — men and women — be able to promote products or be paid if their names are used commercially. The universities would not be paying the athletes.
Some other states have already begun to take steps to follow California’s lead. It will be interesting to see if Michigan tries to adopt similar legislation. The California law goes into effect in 2023, barring any legal challenges.
Earlier this month, California also became the first state to mandate later start times for middle schools and high schools, legislation that is surely going to be watched closely by other states. Newsom said the new start times will require middle schools to begin classes at 8 a.m. or later, and high schools will be required to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., according to a story in the Los Angeles Times.
Proponents of the legislation argue that studies show that teenagers are sleep deprived. “It is a public health epidemic, and according to conclusive medical research, the primary cause of this epidemic is the early start times that are not aligned with biological sleep needs of adolescent children,” California Assemblyman Todd Gloria told the Times.
I can just imagine how this issue will play out in school districts throughout the United States. Requiring later start times sounds like a good idea, but it would be a major headache for school officials, parents and others.
We can all agree that teenagers need more sleep. I remember my kids struggling with sleep deprivation. Teens need more sleep than we adults because their bodies and minds are still growing.
I would expect changing start times in our school districts would be difficult to implement. In Spring Lake, for example, middle school and high school students start school before 8 a.m. and elementary students start before 9 a.m.
A later start time would impact busing schedules and extracurricular activities after school. Parents would also be impacted as they would have to change their schedules to drop their kids off at school.
Sometimes innovative ideas don’t work. Years ago, when I was a reporter in Swartz Creek, Michigan, I was invited to travel with a contingent of Swartz Creek school officials to Jackson, where a school district had implemented year-round education. The idea was that students would have better learning opportunities by attending school year-round.
That movement has since faded because new studies showed that year-round education was too costly and didn’t bring that much of an educational benefit.
While a later start time has merits, perhaps more study might be the best plan for now. I am sure our local school officials will be watching closely.
