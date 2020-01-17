Undeniably one of 2019’s biggest local stories has to be the beach and dune erosion on the Lake Michigan coast due to abnormally high water levels and frequent high winds that whip the Big Lake into a frenzy. Since most people who know me personally and professionally know I work for WMEAC, the topic of beach/dune erosion and the attendant issue of homes falling from their perch above the water down into it come up frequently, whether I’m in the office, at the post office, or out for a drink with friends.
I’m a beach-goer, a boater and a swimmer. I don’t own property on the lake, but I’m there weekly as soon as the weather is warm, and often enough on a sunny winter Saturday I’ll visit for a short snowy hike, just to say “hi.” If you live here, it’s just what you do.
I’ve been concerned by a perspective I’ve been hearing from folks on both sides of the political spectrum regarding beach erosion and private property damage. While this isn’t coming from everyone, I am finding friends, peers and acquaintances (again, important to note, from both sides of the political fence) who seem to think the folks along the lakeshore who are seeing their homes slowly slide into oblivion don’t deserve assistance or relief from the state. I sense a feeling of frustration that state emergency funds would be deployed to help cover the loss of a home valued over the seven-figure mark, that somehow homeowners on the lake should be able to take care of themselves if they can afford to live there.
And while I’m sympathetic to the idea that the social safety net should have a maximum income limit, I will propose that homeowners who have lost or are going to lose their homes to shoreline erosion are the first Michigan “climate refugees,” and that their plight (and how we frame it) is indicative of an issue we are facing, within the borders of America, right now. It will require compassion, adaptation and accepting that certain ways of living don’t work anymore.
While it isn’t easy to define (and in fact no international legal definition exists), a climate refugee is loosely defined as someone who is displaced because of either a catastrophic weather event (Hurricane Katrina, for example) or changing weather patterns that make their living situation untenable. In the U.S., we have seen entire communities of people in Alaska and Louisiana be relocated due to rising sea levels. It’s expensive, traumatic, and we have likely just begun this journey.
Debate exists as to just what factors (desertification, lack of economic opportunity due to changes in agriculture, etc.) and what timelines should define whether someone who moves is a climate refugee or not. If someone moves a few miles inland from a coastal area devastated by a typhoon, but then finds several years later that rising sea levels have caused salt water to leach into their fields rendering them fallow and moves again, do we count them twice? What if someone literally cannot remain a resident in their own country?
Think of places like Kiribati, in the South Pacific, a chain of islands and atolls that likely won’t be around much longer due to climate change. If someone from Kiribati is displaced, they can’t go to a different part of the country. They’ll have to immigrate, so they must be a refugee, right? A person displaced by war who must leave their own country is no doubt a refugee, as there is an international legal definition for this person’s situation.
In the case of those unfortunate homeowners who have helplessly watched the horrifying slow destruction of their lakefront residences, I propose that what happens after watching your own home be destroyed by weather patterns that are becoming the new normal fits tidily into an unofficial definition of “climate refugee.” Assuming someone has the resources to rebuild, to move on as if nothing happened, to move somewhere and start a new life, generalizes a complex set of problems and slips into lazy, presumptive thinking.
Finding a common thread among people who are seeing their lives forever altered by climate change and giving it a name is more compassionate and practical than refusing to acknowledge the trauma of the loss, blaming the victim or denying them help.
About the writer: Bill Wood is the executive director of the West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC).
