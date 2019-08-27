Spring Lake is celebrating 150 years. Sometimes when I walk though the village, I think about the historic homes and businesses, and wonder about the people behind them. With the sesquicentennial celebration just around the corner in September, I decide to investigate.
I call the Spring Lake District Library and let them know I’m looking for some unique facts about Spring Lake – things that not everyone knows. They give me a Cemetery Walk booklet, a Historical Home Trolley Tour booklet and the Spring Lake Community Centennial 1869-1969 written by Mary Kitchel to research.
In Kitchel’s book, I found this passage from 1869 that describes a walk around the village the year it was incorporated:
What We Saw
“In walking about our village, we could not but notice the many varied improvements being made, new buildings designed for almost every lawful purpose, old ones brushed up and everything generally putting on a new face. Coming from the depot up State Street (Savidge), we noticed that the ‘Wilson House’ was a cozy sort of a hotel, suggestive of good cheer, while opposite the way the new front and extensive tasty awning of Mr. A. Bilz Hardware Store, would justify that gentleman’s claim to good taste.”
In walking around our village in 2019, I also notice many “varied improvements” like the new Fuel Bar + Refuge, The Village Baker, Concept A Creative Studio and the downtown Epicurean Village development that’s expected to be complete next summer.
When I look through the materials from the library, I see how Spring Lake has transformed itself over time. For example, when John Shoemaker, who was the bookkeeper at Johnston Brothers Boilers, saw changes coming in the lumber industry, he began a peach orchard to create more job opportunities.
A fountain for thirsty people
Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Wood lived at 114 E. Savidge. Mr. Wood was a Civil War soldier, blacksmith, village president and on the Board of Education in the village. Mrs. Wood was active in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and organized an effort where young people collected pennies to build a fountain at Jackson and Savidge. The purpose of the fountain was so “thirsty” people wouldn’t have to go to a saloon for a drink.
Mr. Van Allsburg’s deal
The Van Allsburg home on 104 E. Savidge was built in 1910. Since Central School was right behind it, Mr. Van Allsburg made a deal with the students that if they would stay away from his garden, he’d give them a melon party. The Historical Home Trolley Tour booklet explains, “Both sides kept to the agreement and he and his wife treated the whole school to melons on fancy china plates.”
First appendectomy in Michigan
William Buckley owned a hardware store on Savidge Street and lived at 217 N. Buchanan. Dr. C.P. Brown performed the first appendectomy in Michigan on Buckley’s kitchen table.
Sailing instruments used in WWII
220, 302, 308 N. Buchanan – although some of these homes have changed, the original homes were built by James Spencer in the 1920s. The Trolley booklet says the Tudor homes have been in the Angus family since the 1930s. I learned that the Easterline Angus Co. made sailing instruments for yachts, and they were also used on ships in World War II.
Pruin Street’s backstory
Did you know the story behind Pruin Street? After working as a millwright at the Cutler Savidge Lumber Mill for 30 years, Enno J. Pruim teamed up with William Buckley in a hardware business and an undertaking business. Notice the spelling of Pruim? Active in the community, he served as the township supervisor for 19 years, was township treasurer, highway and street commissioner, and justice of the peace. When Pruin Street was named after Enno, it was misspelled.
Esther’s street paving project
Thomas Hammond worked in the sawmills, owned a fruit farm and was the village president when the street lights were installed between 1916 and 1917. One night he led a group of men who tore up the interurban tracks so they could speed up the paving of State Street. The street paving was funded by Esther Savidge Robbins.
Heard it through the grapevine
The bridge over Lloyd’s Bayou was originally called the Grapevine Bridge because from the south, the bridge approach would get filled in with grapevine trimmings when they were pruned after harvest. The Indians called Lloyd’s Bayou the Little Bayou and Spring Lake the Big Bayou.
Global boating company
William Barrett lived at 206 N. Buchanan. He was an officer of the Clinker Boat Co., which eventually became Spring Lake Boat Co. and then Barrett Boat Works. Sold all over the world, the Clinker boats were named after a rowboat where the external planks overlap like on a clapboard house.
Ad man Hopkins
Claude Hopkins, who was a resident of Spring Lake and Chicago, was the Don Draper of his day. Hopkins wrote iconic advertising taglines like “It Floats” and “Keep that School Girl Complexion.” His home called Pineycrest was the first $50,000 home in Spring Lake in 1912.
The Spring Lake Sesquicentennial Celebration will be at Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 7-10 p.m. The celebration will feature food and music, root beer floats, local talks/town history, and a movie night. Admission is free. The festivities will wrap up with showing of the first film version of “The Lion King.” To learn more, visit facebook.com/pg/SLV150/.
