Since I wrote to you a month ago, I’ve been able to rediscover some of the old Christmas magic. Through the intentional and difficult work of saying no, guarding my time and parceling out my heart I’ve been able to rest enough to reflect, I’ve been able to really see the sparkle and sometimes hidden glory of the season.
Much of this has been related to work and church experiences. I work in a social services field, and belong to a church that is a social justice oriented. Your end of year gifts and your Christmas joy have overflowed this year in the form of pickup truck loads of canned goods, money, toys and so much more.
And yet I find myself wanting more.
I find myself wondering it would look like if this boundless and joyful giving was a thing all year long. If we didn’t temporarily suspend our suspicions of the poor just for December, but really and finally began to see those in need as what they are really are: people who are many times products of unjust systems that can be impossible to get out of.
What if, all year long, we maintained our Christmas spirit and gave money to local churches and charities, donated food to food pantries, backpacks to school kids and school supplies to teachers?
What about Christmas makes us so grateful for what we have that we want to help others? And how does that dissipate? Where does it go after the last present is opened, the last sugar cookie consumed? When does our doubt about who is worthy to receive what they need to just get by creep back in?
I don’t have answers for any of this, but I’d ask you to think on it, now that the Christmas church services have been endured (or celebrated!), the family dinners eaten and the piles of wrapping paper taken out to the trash.
Learning why we think the way we do is challenging work that can sound like so much navel gazing. But I believe it’s important to discover our motivations, to uncover who we really are and then to find ways to live that out with bravery and resilience. When we contemplate our hearts and our motivations we can peel back the layers of filth we accumulate just by living. We can scrape off the lies we’ve always believed that inform our prejudices and privilege. We can begin to see with new eyes and act with hearts that understand that people aren’t in need only during the month of December.
Why do we think the poor disappear when the Salvation Army takes their red buckets down? Why do we believe that people without housing or food only deserve a warm place and a full belly on Christmas? Why do you still not believe me when I tell you that we belong to each other, when you’ve shown me all month that you know we really do?
All year long affordable housing a real concern in our area. A living wage in this county for one adult and one child is $23 an hour, while the reality is that our poverty rate is almost ten percent. There are families that struggle to eat every week in the Tri-Cities, and that keeps food pantries and free meal programs busy. All year long families and single people struggle, it isn’t just now, somehow glamourized by the soft Christmas lighting. There is no glamour in living in a house without a working furnace, nothing romantic about not earning enough to pay the bills even with two people working full time. There is no beauty in not having enough food to eat.
This month you’ve shown as a community that you understand all of that to be true. And I am so thankful that I’ve been able to witness your outpouring of love. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to share that love with our neighbors.
Today I can’t stop singing, or whistling, or humming. The descant for the third verse of O come all ye faithful soars through my heart and I simply cannot wait to sing it tonight. I’m not telling you that I’ve got this all figured out or am doing anything perfectly. But I’ve worked hard to do Advent well, and am effervescent today, incandescent with music and hope.
I’m moving in an intentional joyful way into the New Year, and I hope you’ll join me. I hope you’ll keep experiencing the joy that comes with giving extravagant gifts all year long, the peace that comes when we refuse to overschedule, over-work and over-do. I hope your heart and your mind will be changed. Imagine the world we could create if we lived like it was always December.
