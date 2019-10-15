Like some older Americans, I am hard of hearing.
As we grow older, hearing loss seems to come with the territory. And, like many other older people, I wear a hearing aid.
But, in the last few months, my hearing has declined so much that I am having great difficulty communicating with my family, friends and others, even when I am wearing a hearing aid. My wife, Marilyn, writes me notes on important matters and often answers phone calls for me. I would be lost without her.
I’ve decided to take a major step to remedy my hearing problem. Next month, I am having cochlear implant surgery. For those of you who might not be familiar with the procedure, a cochlear implant involves the insertion (by surgery) of an electronic device behind the ear that bypasses the normal way we hear. I will still wear a hearing device, but my ability to understand speech should be greatly improved.
I have had hearing problems for a long time, but my last hearing test this past summer revealed a significant drop in my ability to understand spoken words. The test indicated that I was only able to understand 30 percent of the words that I was asked to repeat – a low enough score to make me eligible for the implant.
My audiologist and I discussed different options, including a cochlear implant. I decided that the implant was something I wanted to explore rather than opt for a stronger hearing aid that more than likely would not improve my ability to understand speech.
The process to qualify for a cochlear implant is very thorough. You must undergo an almost two-hour-long hearing test, discuss the pros and cons of an implant with an audiologist, and go over what is involved with the implant with the physician who will do the surgery. I also had to get a head scan and undergo readmission testing.
The most difficult part of the whole process for me is that the device will not be turned on until a month after surgery so that the incision can heal. Because I have no hearing in my right ear, I most likely will not be able to hear anything during that month. Even after the device is turned on, there is a learning process as your brain takes time to adapt to the new way of hearing. For some people, that takes as long as a year. I am hopeful that the learning process will be quicker for me.
Like any surgery, there are risks involved, including the fact that I could lose hearing entirely, because I can only hear in one ear. I had hoped that the implant could be performed in my right ear, but that option was ruled out because of previous surgeries on that ear.
I have had a long history of hearing problems, dating back to when I was a freshman in college. I developed an ear infection that was so severe that I had difficulty with balance.
A doctor was able to get the infection under control, and I finished the semester. However, the doctor advised me that I would need surgery. So, I dropped out of college and moved to Ann Arbor so that I could have the surgery done at the University of Michigan hospital. The surgery was successful, but I no longer had the ability to hear in my right ear.
With just one good ear, I still managed to graduate from college and become a journalist. I always sat in the front at meetings.
When I was in my 40s, I did have to start wearing a hearing aid. Through the years, I had to keep getting a stronger hearing aid. Now even a hearing aid isn’t enough.
As anyone would be, I am apprehensive about surgery. However, after reading several testimonials by people who have had the implants, I am encouraged that my ability to understand speech will be much improved.
When the audiologist turns on the sound, I hope to hear a familiar line from an old cellphone advertisement: “Can you hear me now?” I look forward to saying yes.
