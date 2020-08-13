They canceled football. They blew the whistle. They threw the flag. That’s all there is; there is no more of the 2020 season. And not just football – all college sports.
Earlier this week the Big 10, along with several other prominent college sports conferences, canceled fall sports. The Mid-American Conference (MAC), which includes Western Michigan University and Central Michigan University, came to the same decision.
I could joke and say the “cancel culture” has gone too far. It’s bad enough when “open minded” and “tolerant” liberals try to silence people with a conservative opinion. But sports? As Joe Biden would say, “Come on, man!”
I could also make light of the situation by proposing there could be a way to have football even during this pandemic, which is the reason given for canceling sports – the safety of players and all who work with them.
For example, I could say they could play so long as players stay 6 feet apart. No blocking. There should be laterals only, no dangerous hand-offs from one sweaty player to another. Wide receivers would love the extra space. I’m not sure how they would handle the concept of tackling. But the face mask penalty could have new meaning in this current situation.
Maybe they could do what everyone else is doing and go virtual and online. I can see a televised competition of Michigan taking on MSU in Madden 2020: Clash of Coronavirus.
But I’m not joking. This is serious, and not just because I like football, which I do. The cancellation of something with as much cultural popularity as college football is significant. And, apart from the disappointment people may feel, I think it will reveal some priorities that may need to change.
For years I have said if a university had no sports, people would not question its purpose or reason for existence. But if a university canceled academics, it would definitely give people pause.
As I said, I do enjoy football games. But as one who has degrees from three universities and is now a professor at another one in this state, I wish academics had the same emphasis both on and off campus as sports has enjoyed.
In recent years, my university has held its first home football game on a Thursday night. This is done to encourage students who may go back home that first weekend to attend the game and get into the spirit. I understand that. But along with that Thursday game came notices that large swaths of parking were reserved for football plans and, get this, if you had an afternoon or night class you needed to park elsewhere and shuttle in. That’s when I made my statement about public opinion and university purpose. A proper priority would give priority to students and faculty for parking and let the fans take the shuttle.
It’s worth noting that few other countries have college sports at all. In Australia and Europe, for example, state sports leagues give young athletes the opportunity to play and improve before essentially going pro.
In the U.S., the argument for college sports is that they provide scholarships to athletes and enhance student life. But those things could be accomplished by other means.
A real reason for college sports is revenue. The same day the cancellation was announced I received an email from the university where I received my Ph.D. asking me to donate because the cancellation of football will result in an $80 million loss. As an alumnus, I’m still conscious of the fact that I paid my way through the good academic program I was in by doing consulting jobs, including 24 credits to do my dissertation with only a handful of emails and meetings with faculty. I’m also aware that football coaches – not just the head coach but down their large coaching staff – make pretty hefty salaries. The salary of one assistant football coach could cover several assistant professors.
I also am painfully aware that at the university where I teach, we have expanded the football stadium, locker room, weight rooms, added a new indoor track facility and more, while I and colleagues in my academic program are ensconced in a building older than I am.
All of this hubbub about canceling football is especially striking personally this year. That’s because earlier this year a faculty colleague and a group of students won fourth place in a national student advertising competition. They persisted through the lockdown, working and making their presentation online. They bested teams from much larger universities to be among only 10 national finalists. At the finals, they were judged by top professionals in the field to be in league with the finest in the country – and again, many of them much larger schools.
We couldn’t get the university news office to do anything with this. But when a sports team – be it football or women’s soccer – competes at the national level there is all kinds of attention bestowed on the achievement. Not to take anything away from student-athletes, but should not academic achievement of this caliber receive at least as much celebration?
Meanwhile, many are saying that when we ever get past COVID-19, we as a society may retain some of the attitudes and behaviors the medical crisis forced us into. We may retain new ways of thinking about everything from work, to school, to travel, and shopping.
Maybe we should take a look at our priorities with regard to college sports, as well. As we say among educators, this could be a significant teachable moment.
