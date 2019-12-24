Looking for an escape this Christmas season that doesn’t cost anything? How about curling up on the couch with a good book.
A visit to the Spring Lake District Library is a great way to take a break from the holiday rush. After browsing through the stacks, you can even find a cozy chair and sit by the fireplace.
I try to read at least one holiday book during the Christmas season. Last year, I read “Mr. Dickens and His Christmas Carol,” by Samantha Silva. A work of fiction that’s filled with historical details, it tells the story behind the creation of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
I also read “The 13th Gift: A True Story of a Christmas Miracle,” which is a magical story by Joanne Huist Smith. After her husband suddenly dies, she is left alone with her three children. Thirteen days before Christmas, a poinsettia mysteriously appears at her front door, and the family comes together to uncover the mystery behind the gifts.
I wanted to find out if the library had those books and other options, so I contacted Aimee Wilson at the Spring Lake library. She said they had both print and ebook copies of “The 13th Gift” and “Mr. Dickens” available.
You can find other adult holiday-themed books at the library like the “Seven Days of Us” by Francesca Hornak. This is the story of a family that spends the holiday together, under quarantine, and how it ultimately brings them closer together.
Known for her “beach reads,” Elin Hilderbrand’s “Christmas on Nantucket” is part of her four-book “Winter Street” series.
Aimee says, “We also have board games for adults and kids, puzzles and toys, movies and books on CD all available to check out, which is nice for patrons who may have family with children coming.” This is a great option when you need age-appropriate toys, books or games for children who are visiting.
Holiday books for kids
The Spring Lake library makes finding Christmas books fun for kids with small Christmas tree stickers on the spines that they can hunt for. Aimee shared a variety of holiday books for children from their collection with me.
Originally from Michigan, Patricia Polacco is an author and illustrator who focuses on family, community and faith in her Christmas and holiday titles. Aimee advises, “Her work is heartwarming and very moving. Have a box of tissues handy!”
Holiday books by Polacco at the library include “The Christmas Tapestry,” “Welcome Comfort,” “The Trees of the Dancing Goats” and “An Orange for Frankie.”
Jan Brett is an illustrator and author who adapts tales from other countries and cultures and makes them come alive with her illustrations. Aimee explains, “Exploring the artwork in the pages of her books is like a seek-and-find puzzle, so many wonderful details are carried out in the side panel illustrations that it’s like a parallel story.”
Christmas books written and illustrated by Brett include “A Christmas Treasury,” “Gingerbread Christmas,” “Wild Christmas Reindeer” and “Who’s that Knocking on Christmas Eve?” Illustrated books include the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and “The Night Before Christmas.”
If you’re looking for a Christmas poetry book for kids at the library, check out “Manger” by Lee Bennet Hopkins and “Winter Lights” by Anna Grossnickle Hines.
Another great book for kids is “A Unicorn Named Sparkle’s First Christmas,” written and illustrated by Amy Young from Spring Lake. As a girl and unicorn each prepare for Christmas in their own way, the girl discovers what really makes the holidays special.
I also learned the library has a large selection of books, magazines and movies available to download. “We just started carrying mobile hotspots, all of which are great for travel over the holidays,” adds Aimee.
The Spring Lake District Library is located at 123 E. Exchange St.
About the writer: Carrie Brown is a freelance communications professional and writer who lives in Spring Lake. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she won the Avery Hopwood Award for Poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.