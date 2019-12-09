When I was managing editor of the Grand Haven Tribune, I was fortunate to be able to attend a weeklong newspaper training program in Reston, Virginia, conducted by the American Press Institute.
I was among about 50 editors and assistant editors who spent that one week learning and sharing ideas on how to produce a better newspaper. We all had folders full of ideas to help us be better editors. We left the training brimming with enthusiasm.
While I learned a lot during that week, the highlight for me was a visit to the Newseum, a museum dedicated to increase the importance of a free press and the First Amendment.
One afternoon, all the editors were taken by bus to the Newseum in Arlington, Virginia, to spend several hours exploring the exhibits. I could have stayed all day at the Newseum because I found all of the exhibits that interesting.
The Newseum will no longer be in existence at its current facility, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, as of Dec. 31. The building, which the Newseum has been located for the past 11 years, has been sold to Johns Hopkins University. There are no immediate plans to reopen.
According to an article by Kriston Capps, the Newseum was a success in its early years, but began to struggle financially after building a $450 million facility on Pennsylvania Avenue and moving into it 11 years ago. Capps also wrote that bloated salaries and risky business contributed to the Newseum’s downfall. For example, the president and CEO of the Newseum was pulling in a salary of $630,000 per year, according to Capps.
The Newseum was the brainchild of the late Allen Neuharth, the founder of USA Today, and other executives of the Freedom Forum. They felt it was important to tell the story of the role of the press.
Newseum officials have said they are looking at other options, but nothing is definite for now. Visitors to Washington, D.C., will have until the end of the month to visit the Newseum.
For those of you who have never been to the Newseum, it is an interactive news and media museum that chronicles the history of journalism, according to an article in “DC by Foot,” a publication that promotes tourism in Washington.
Through the years, the displays have become more sophisticated, but even when I visited the Newseum, the exhibits were well done.
I am a history buff and found the Newseum’s displays on past wars fascinating. For example, journalism played a major role in getting battlefield information to the public. The Associated Press and major newspapers had reporters covering the battles. They had to transmit their stories by telegraph, so making the “five W's (who what, when, where, why) and H (how) vital to the beginning of their stories, as telegraph transmissions would be disrupted.
I also found the displays on the Vietnam War extremely interesting. The Newseum has a display of the Tet Offensive, which was considered a turning point in the war. The exhibit includes images and audio interviews with Marines who fought in the battle.
There were many other exhibits that intrigued me, as well, including one of President John F. Kennedy and the Civil Rights movement.
While the Newseum has been dedicated to journalism and its role in historical events, it has been a worthwhile attraction for anyone interested in history.
It is unfortunate that bad management has led to its closing. The Newseum played a key role in explaining the importance of a free press and the First Amendment. I will always remember that visit. I do hope that officials can once again open the Newseum — it is vital that we know about the role the press has played in our history.
