Stop laughing.
I know, I know: Andrew Yang is not going to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. Yang knows that, too.
So, I’m not writing this to suggest that the political oddsmakers should be taking Yang’s dark-horse candidacy more seriously, or that Yang would be getting more respect if the average Democratic voter were as far-sighted as he is.
But I’m pleased that the iconoclastic entrepreneur from Manhattan (via the Albany suburb of Schenectady) has somehow cleared the fundraising and polling thresholds Democrats established in an effort to winnow their party’s presidential field, and that he was among the 10 survivors on the stage for the third of the six (sigh) Democratic presidential debates scheduled to take place this year
I find Yang’s candidacy interesting not because of his unusual resume, which includes no prior political experience, but because he has offered what might be the simplest and most useful explanation of how Donald Trump came to be president.
The conventional wisdom, as Yang summarizes it, is that Trump’s ascent was a byproduct of some complex chemical reaction in which racism, Russian social media disruption, and hostility toward Hillary Clinton all played catalytic roles.
His own explanation is simpler.
“I’m a numbers guy,” Yang said in a recent broadcast of the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast, “and the numbers tell a very clear and distinct story: that the reason why he’s our president is that we automated away 4 million manufacturing jobs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Michigan – all the swing states you needed to win.”
As he sees it, that decimation of manufacturing jobs represents only the prelude to a coming unemployment crisis that will leave tens of millions of Americans currently working in a much broader swath of industries without jobs by the end of the next decade.
If you know anything at all about Yang’s quixotic candidacy, it’s probably that he proposes to address that crisis by using the proceeds of a value-added tax on corporate profits to bankroll a $1,000-a-month “freedom-dividend” for every American adult.
The freedom dividend – Yang concedes that he adopted that descriptor because it went down easier with voters than its predecessor “universal basic income payments” – is being taken about as seriously as fellow dark-horse Marianne Williamson’s proposal to “harness love” in a campaign to effect a spiritual transformation of American government. But the plague of unemployment Yang forecasts is far more concrete than the “dark forces” Williamson seeks to dispel, and his unorthodox prescription is sure to get more serious scrutiny if his prognosis for the U.S. economy proves even remotely accurate.
I can’t quite feature a candidate as unusual as Yang emerging as a serious presidential contender even four or eight years from now (although that reveals more about the limits of my imagination than the limits of his long-term political potential).
But it’s easy to see more conventionally credentialed candidates embracing his ideas in an America where lawyers and teachers as well as truck drivers and grocery store cashiers and bank tellers are being sidelined en masse by artificial intelligence.
Many Democrats, independent voters and disillusioned Republicans see 2020 as the decisive election year in which Americans will either reject Donald Trump and everything he represents once and for all, or condemn it to a permanent state of corruption.
But – barring a repudiation of constitutional law and political precedent even more audacious than even Trump probably dares to imagine – there will be presidential elections in 2024 and 2028.
Andrew Yang deserves our attention because he is focusing on issues – artificial intelligence, automation and their ever-more-profound impact on employment – that are becoming central to the lives of more and more Americans as the years go by, whether or not voters hold Trump to one term.
The more prescient his ideas prove in the decade ahead, the harder it will be for his detractors to keep laughing.
About the writer: Brian Dickerson is the editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press. You may contact him at bdickerson@freepress.com. Distributed by TNS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.