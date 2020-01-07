In some ways, it’s been a rough start to 2020, personally and globally.
Personally, I’m sick for the third time since the holidays began. Meanwhile, World War III is trending on Twitter alongside images of the continent of Australia on fire.
I’m no expert on global crises. Maybe wars are terrible and should be strategically avoided, and perhaps we should take radical action to reduce carbon in the atmosphere, but who am I to say? These are big crises that require complex problem-solving initiatives. They can make you feel helpless when you’re home on the couch with a head full of cold medicine. Sometimes all you can do is handle what’s in front of you, one thing at a time.
Doing the little things, and celebrating moral victories, isn’t a bad thing. It’s essential. I’m not saying it’s a path to enlightenment or a lifestyle, but sometimes in life you’ve got to relish simple accomplishments.
It’s New Year’s Resolution season. I’m told the gyms are busy. We all want to aim high and break the sound barrier on our personal goals, committing to unrealistic lifestyles and benchmarks. For those who are expert curve-setters: good on you! But for us normal people, let’s be real.
Detroit sports fans know what I’m talking about. A win is sometimes all you can ask for, no matter if it’s nebulous in the midst of an endless losing season. If you’re a Lions fan, a single Darius Slay pass breakup is all you can hope for some games. One good pass from the backup quarterback – and that’s it. Set a low bar, and at least overcome that.
Maybe I thrive on low-bar goals because I’ve watched my daughter this year take baby steps that have turned into running, climbing and all kinds of acrobatics. It’s that first step, the zero-to-one, that is the most remarkable. She has walked countless steps since then, turning corners and discovering new perspectives. But those first precarious steps were like the Apollo 11 moonwalk. As David Mitchell posits in his 2004 fantasy novel “Cloud Atlas”: “Yet what is any ocean, but a multitude of drops?”
I’m currently pursuing a second college degree and a new career, and working hard at those daunting goals. But I’m not overlooking the little things that will define the year ahead. Already this year I saw a good movie at the theater. My daughter ate a healthy meal today and learned what thumbs are. Despite not having a green thumb, I watered a withering house plant this morning. I wrote a community column. No small feats. I’m owning them.
I’m severely skeptical by nature of self-help gurus and blind optimism. I can’t help it. Pushing the limits of one’s spiritual potential sounds like snake oil to me. But small goals are realistic by nature. They’re proven. I suggest taking that participation trophy and dusting off a spot in the trophy case. We can’t always win the game, but we can make a play, and that’s not nothing.
We live in a world where fiery hellscapes are consuming entire continents, where World War III is no longer just the futuristic premise of a video game. Many people are struggling with step one, with existence in its routine and mundane form. We can do very small things for people in need and for ourselves, one step at a time.
Go on, low-bar setters: Don’t write a book, but pick one up and start reading. Don’t solve a global problem, become informed about one. Don’t delete that social media app from your phone, just use it less – or use it better. Maybe don’t radically clean house of all the friends and family whose politics you don’t agree with, but definitely make it to the voting booth. Sure, you want to visit Mount Fuji, but have you visited your local park? Setting the goals at hand, the obvious ones, lays an essential foundation.
The world’s wicked problems need big-time participation. But if you’re laying on the couch like I am, set a bar within reach of the furniture, or only a few steps away. Don’t fool yourself out of cherishing small accomplishments.
