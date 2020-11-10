Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy and windy with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.