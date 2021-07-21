From breathtaking murals to live musical performances, Northwest Ottawa County is rich in art and culture. For more than 50 years, the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation has dedicated grants and resources to programs that bring regional and national art and cultural experiences and opportunities to the community, while also supporting the collaboration and growth of local arts and cultural organizations. At the foundation, we understand celebrating art begins with investing in programs that make it accessible – and enjoyable – in our community.
We partner with the West Michigan Symphony, which works with more than 50 elementary schools in West Michigan through its Link Up program. The program provides a free musical curriculum, a recorder instrument and visits from professional artists to more than 4,000 third- through fifth-graders in the area. Then, at the end of every school year, students have the chance to participate in a live performance at the Frauenthal Center alongside nationally recognized symphony musicians to showcase their hard work learning to play the recorder.
