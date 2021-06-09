What is the most important thing about being a father? I asked myself that question today as I sat down to write a few lines for this article. I should know by now, right? I have been a father now for some 42 years. I came to that realization the other day when our twin boys turned 42. That seems like a long time – and it is!
Those boys are now fathers themselves, and when I look at them with their respective families, I am truly grateful. They are both doing a great job as fathers. It is obvious that they love their kids and are providing them with a Christian home where prayers are said and the Bible is read.
(1) comment
Always a pleasant and mature message. Thank you
