The next presidential election is a year away. I know for many that seems like a long way off, and yet it can’t come soon enough.
Our political environment has become so polarized that it is hard to have reasoned conversations anymore. There has been an increase in the number of organizations dedicated to civility, civil discourse or other terms for just talking nice. I was at a national conference last month at which one keynote address was given by the actor Richard Dreyfus, whose topic was all about civics, which he reminded the audience is defined as the rights and duties of citizenship.
And the coming election, and in fact the future of our nation, will depend not on those vying to be leaders. It will depend on everyday people enacting their role of citizens. That will mean not parroting the partisan proclamations of the candidate you chose. It will mean not sticking by a person or party, but speaking up in reasonable fashion about the issues.
Along with that, good citizenship means actively seeking out and listening with respect to opposing views. We have become a nation of citizens who try to shout down and shut up opponents, when we should seek to hear them out. We should be not be afraid of this. Our goal and role should not be only to persuade and win but to achieve a mutual understanding, a healthy respect and tolerance for other opinions and values. Our civil discourse does not need rapid fire one-liners, but patient listening and questioning.
Our own views are more robust if we can adequately and fairly articulate alternate views. We should not be so simple-minded as to stop at learning what someone else believes, we should work toward grasping why.
The interesting thing is, if you really ask a lot of Americans what is important in the next election, there is a lot of agreement on what the issues or topics are. The variance comes in deciding what side of the issue one is on, or the means of achieving a common goal.
So, let me propose the issues – not the solutions for now – that I think we all should stress in the coming election. And then, while we may disagree on solutions and policies, let’s press politicians of both parties to offer ideas and plans instead of personal attacks and pedestrian slogans.
Here we go, in no particular order:
(1) Tax reform. Tax policy often centers on the value of whether government should be large or small. But we should back up and discuss the role of government, and then the sources and amounts of tax that makes sense for that.
(2) Immigration. Let’s look at current immigration law and either enforce it or change it. We need to have the debate with a conclusion and closure as opposed to constant ridiculous accusations about either one’s patriotism or compassion. Sovereign nations have borders and laws about them. Let’s come to a conclusion about ours.
(3) Health care. A significant health insurance policy was passed under the previous administration. There are differences about how that is working out. A middle ground between leaving people hanging and expecting the government to do it all should be achieved. It will require a reminder that citizens balance “rights” with responsibilities.
(4) Infrastructure. We know locally the pain of infrastructure maintenance problems due to the closure of a bridge. Nationally, we have infrastructure issues in the maintenance of roads, bridges, utilities and more. What we need is a federal master plan that addresses ongoing infrastructure building and maintenance as a federal-state and public-private partnership.
(5) Debt reduction. Many Americans don’t know the difference between the national debt and deficit. The former is the total ongoing amount we are in the red, and the deficit is the annual budget number if we spend more than we receive in a given year. Congress needs to come together to both cut spending and raise revenue to eliminate not just this year’s deficit but our total debt. It will be painful but it is necessary and can only be achieved with bipartisan effort.
(6) College accessibility and purpose. Some politicians are calling for free college as a right. That is an extreme proposal that sounds good but lacks practical reason. What we should do is determine the purpose of higher education and find funding mechanisms that keep costs reasonable and help Americans achieve that true purpose.
(7) Environmental policy. Here the argument should not be whether or not we “believe” in global warming. Instead of debating current alarming facts and the uncertainty of future projections, we should look to common cause in the value of the environment and work to preserve and enjoy it for a variety of purposes.
(8) Security. The world is a dangerous place. Security is an issue that is timeless and global. A definition of what it means for a nation to be secure should be clarified by any politician seeking office. This is the fundamental responsibility of government.
(9) Education. Our national education policy has been swayed by S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), which is very jobs focused, but we need to ensure that civics and democratic values are instilled, as well.
(10) Election reform. Finally, it would be refreshing to hear from those running for office how they think the ground rules should change to make running for office more possible for potential candidates and less polarizing for voters.
About the writer: Tim Penning, Ph.D., is a GVSU professor, writer and Spring Lake resident.
What a rational approach to politics. Can you send this to Rob Davidson?
