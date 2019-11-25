If you could change some things in your life, what would you change?
This question has been on my mind recently. I guess it has something to do with aging, as I now often reflect on my past.
Sure, I would have liked to have been a world-class athlete or a millionaire. But those expectations were obviously unrealistic for me.
I’m satisfied with the way my life has turned out. I have a wonderful family. We have also been fortunate to have made Spring Lake our home for the past 32 years, a community that is full of good people.
I ended up working 26 years at the Grand Haven Tribune, a newspaper that I thoroughly enjoyed working for under the guidance of Fred VandenBrand.
I’ve also have been fortunate to have such an understanding wife. Marilyn was willing to set aside her career goals to support my goals. We bounced around from jobs in Texas, Arizona and the Upper Peninsula before finally finding a home in Ottawa County.
As I look back at my life, there is one thing I wished I could have changed. I regret that I never told my parents how much I appreciated the sacrifices they made to ensure their children's needs were met. I should have asked them more about their lives. They grew up during the Great Depression.
When I was young, I was too preoccupied with my own life to notice how dedicated they were to their children.
My parents died in the 1980s. Marilyn and I were living in Texas before they died. They both only got to see our oldest son.
I didn’t spend a lot of time at home after graduating from high school. I joined the Navy, went to college and got married.
As I look back at my life, I have grown to appreciate everything they did for me. Our family always had a roof over our heads, nice clothes and plenty to eat. They would go the extra mile to help their kids.
I don’t remember a lot about my early years, but I do recall that money was tight, as my day was either laid-off or on strike from his steel mill job.
His big break came when he was offered a job in South America (Concepción, Chile), helping to launch a new steel mill in that city. He signed a five-year contract and moved our family there. But, after less than two years, I needed my tonsils removed. Doctors in Chile advised my parents to take me back to the United State to have the surgery.
My mother returned to Pennsylvania with my brother and me. I didn’t realize it then, but she sacrificed a good life in Chile (we had a live-in maid) in order to take care of my health.
She became our mother and father for the next three years in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, taking us to Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games, movies and trips to the beaches. I don’t remember her ever complaining about her new role and having to be without her husband for three years.
When my dad’s contract was up, he landed a job at McLouth Steel in Trenton, Michigan, where he worked until he retired.
I don’t ever recall asking my dad how he felt about working in the mills. He was a blast furnace foreman. I worked there one summer and hated it. I would be covered in soot after every shift. I never heard him complain about the dust and soot.
My dad dropped out of high school to work in a coal mine and then eventually steel mills for the rest of his life. Did he ever think about another career? I don’t remember asking him that question.
My cousins told me that my dad once sang with Perry Como, a famous American singer and television star. My cousins told me that Como wanted my dad to go on the road with him when he (Como) was first starting his career, but his mother (my grandmother) wouldn’t allow my dad to go.
As Thanksgiving approaches on Thursday, it is a good time to be thankful for our parents. They don’t get enough credit for the sacrifices they make.
