Here is your chance to own a newspaper for $0

Have you ever wanted to own a newspaper?
It is unlikely that you could afford a newspaper such as the Grand Haven Tribune, as those types of newspapers are generally bought by families with lots of money or by corporations.
However, if you really are interested in getting into the newspaper business, there is an enticing opportunity waiting for you.
According to a story in the Guardian, an online publication, the owner of a small-town Alaskan newspaper is offering a chance to take over his newspaper for $0. That’s right, at no cost to you.
Larry Persily, the current owner of the Skagway News located in picturesque Alaska, told the Guardian that he is willing to give away his newspaper to someone who “can assure it a bright future.” He said that the new owner needs to be someone willing to live in Skagway, Alaska, a town of about 1,000 residents, and is a destination spot for cruise ships.
Persily, who bought the newspaper with a circulation of 550, last April, acknowledged that his business has been losing money, and that it is unlikely someone will be willing to purchase it from him. Therefore, he is willing to give it away so that the community still has a viable newspaper.
We’ve read all the stories about how the newspaper business has been struggling from online competition for readers and advertising revenues, and some have had to close their doors. Persily doesn’t want his newspaper to become another victim.
The Skagway News, like many small newspapers, plays a vital role in the community. “You’ve got to learn how to be honest and credible, but also to learn how to be understanding and accommodating of a small town,” Persily told the Guardian. The new owner will also have to be willing to drive 150 miles during the winter months on snow-covered roads to take the newspaper to the printer.
I know from experience what Persily means. I was the publisher of a small newspaper in Johnson City, Texas, in the early 1980s. While I relished the freedom of being my own boss, the job wasn’t easy. You had to balance hard-hitting journalism with the needs of the community, such as offering extensive coverage of livestock shows and 4-H activities. In a city with a population of 1,000, everyone knows each other and writing about someone’s DUI arrest could be especially embarrassing to that person.
You also need to be able to handle a lot of responsibilities. We had a two-person staff – me and a receptionist. I not only wrote all the stories, I took all the photographs, sold advertising, sometimes delivered the newspaper to the printer and attended many community events.
My least favorite responsibility was selling ads. I always felt guilty if I had to write a negative story impacting a local businessperson, then asking that person to buy an ad.
But I can see how owning a newspaper in Alaska could be enticing, especially to a young journalist.
My wife, Marilyn, and I sometimes watch a TV show called “Living in Alaska.” The scenery is breathtaking, as people look for homes or cabins in the wilderness area of the state, where wildlife is plentiful. While the beauty of Alaska’s wilderness can be enticing, the homes and cabins seem to be overpriced, with many of them without electricity and water. The toilet facilities often consist of outhouses, something that wouldn’t appeal to me, especially during the winter months with temperatures sometimes below zero.
Still, I can see someone taking the owner up on his offer. He said the new owner would receive a salary of $50,000 a year, enough “to live reasonably comfortable in the town,” he told the Guardian. “They’ll be able to eat and clothe themselves and have cable TV. Will they be able to afford a second home in Barbados? I don’t think so.” He also has offered to help out as “editor emeritus.”
Hopefully, whoever takes Persily up on his offer will have indoor plumbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.