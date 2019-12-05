Frequent readers of my columns may be expecting to see a few things in this space today.
Maybe a recap of the news exposing the ways Russia sabotaged our elections in 2016 and want to do the same in 2020, or Trump’s attempts to confuse voters about who did what to whom while Moscow hijacks our democracy.
Or maybe readers might want to read about the many ways Congressman Bill Huizenga has been living high on the hog using campaign donations in ways dubious enough to trigger an ethics investigation. But I’ll refer readers to publicly available documents and Huizenga’s own deposition statements on extravagant reimbursements to himself and his family, and the $185,000 he paid to a staffer as a political consultant through an LLC.
Not today, because we are in the home stretch of open enrollment for health care.
Only a few days remain to sign up for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act that the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress are repeatedly trying to kill.
Yet the ACA is more popular than ever because everyone who now has insurance doesn’t want politicians to take it away from them.
Some pundits conflate and confuse the popularity of being able to see a doctor without going broke with the affection people allegedly have for their insurance companies.
Not true. What people don’t want to give up are their doctors and professional health care providers, not insurance companies, which continue to dump junk insurance options on unsuspecting people who think paying a few hundred dollars in premiums a month is a great deal, until they get a massive bill for a medical condition because their so-called insurance company doesn’t cover that particular medical condition.
Not those insurance companies, which keep raising premiums, copays and out-of-pocket costs. Now, a new class of health care consumer is cropping up, the “under-insured,” who are people with health insurance through their employers who have such huge out-of-pocket costs that they skip doctor visits and skip pills to save money. They’re effectively rationing their health care, thanks to insurance companies.
The runaway costs of health care are jaw dropping. In 2018, Americans spent over $11,000 on health care. That’s twice more than what people in France and Spain spend, and they have better outcomes.
The costs keep adding up.
Over 55 percent of people go through their employer to get their health care. The employee pays part of their health care premium out of their wages. Whatever that employee pays, the employer pays twice to four times more. That amount is an estimated $5,500 for an individual and $13,000 to cover a family of four. As costs continue go up, the employer will continue to pay more to keep premiums low for their employees.
To offset the cost, employers have to keep wages in check, which is part of the reason U.S. wages have been stagnant for more than a generation.
In today’s increasingly complicated health care environment, consumers have a growing list of options to choose from. In addition to HMOs and PPOs, with which many people are familiar, they can opt for high-deductible plans, which are associated with the benign-sounding health savings accounts, or HSAs.
PPOs are the classic insurance type for decades with relatively low monthly premiums and 10-20 percent co-pays when one accesses care. HMOs have been around since 1910, but their popularity grew in the 1980s as an attempt to rein in costs of health care for insurers and employers.
As costs continued to grow through the 1990s, Congress authorized HSAs to allow individuals to save pre-tax in a type of health care IRA.
These accounts are, by law, only allowed in connection with high-deductible health insurance plans. In 2020, these plans are defined by individual deductibles of at least $1,400 and family deductibles of at least $2,800, with total out-of-pocket yearly expenses capped at $6,900 for an individual and $13,800 for a family. The premiums are low, but as too many of my patients find out, when one needs to access health care, the costs can be debilitating. It is why people sit at home for days with chest pain or sit in my ER parking lot with a child gasping for breath. It is a major reason that two-thirds of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are related to health care costs, and two-thirds of those people have insurance.
So, please read the forms carefully. Make informed decisions. Do not simply consider the sticker price when choosing a plan.
And when you vote next November, remember what health care actually costs, and who is making the money, versus what a pundit or politician tells you. And whether you support Medicare-for-All, as I do, a Public Option, or business as usual, understand who is paying what, and what you are getting for it.
