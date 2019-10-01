How young is too young to be an activist?

Public figures often have to endure ruthless social media smear campaigns.
Criticism goes hand-in-hand with public prominence, but it’s an uncommon concern if you’re a 16-year-old girl with Asperger’s.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, a teenager from Sweden, delivered a blunt and heartfelt message to world leaders at the United Nations climate summit last week. It appears she has taken much of the mockery and criticism she’s received since her remarks in stride – including President Trump’s characterization of her as a “very happy girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” – a mocking antithesis to her demeanor of fear, sadness and anger.
Thunberg admits she shouldn’t be touring the world advocating for action on climate change. “I should be in school,” she has said repeatedly, but she felt compelled to hit the road (via zero-carbon sailboat, no less) and make her voice heard. Some might throw Thunberg’s words back at her and say, “You’re right, get off my television, go home and go to school!”
But speaking to the United Nations? Can you imagine a better educational opportunity?
Greta and people her age are striking from the classroom, advocating for world leaders to take extreme measures to curb emissions and slow the effects of global warming. It’s a big issue, and a big topic in school – one she would have learned about years prior to her activism. I recall learning about the greenhouse effect from as early as fourth grade. (From an existential threat standpoint, this pales in comparison to the “duck and cover” nuclear strike drills my parents remember from elementary school.)
An education necessarily means you do like Greta: you leave the classroom. The word “education” evolved from a Greek word meaning “lead out” or “bring out.” An education means bringing out one’s ideas, one’s voice, one’s calling. In that sense, Greta is on an unprecedented field trip of immeasurable educational value.
Among the most unfair and cruel comments from cable news and social media has been the charge that Thunberg’s behavior is the result of “child abuse” on the part of her parents and other adult supporters.
Let’s consider to what extent adults should discourage or dissuade a teenager’s ideas and activism.
First, think of teenagers in your community. Your children, perhaps. In Michigan, you can drive a car at 16. You are expected to be well-immersed in the college application process and career planning. You can be criminally charged as an adult in some cases. You can take college-level courses. The list of good and bad expectations and responsibilities goes on.
If we hold 16-year-olds to the adult standards we impose, why can’t we treat them fairly when it is their decisions, their ideas, under scrutiny?
This, of course, implies a necessary standard: We should treat young activists with respect for voicing their ideas, and we can also challenge their assumptions and misconceptions. But such challenges should be age-appropriate – meaning adults should act like adults – and not take the form of name-calling and ridicule.
There remains the concern for allowing Greta and young people to live in such fear and hopelessness about a planet headed for uninhabitability. Greta does not shy away from showing her despair about the daunting tasks ahead. But she also shows courage beyond her years, and beyond those of many world leaders. She knows she’s on the ride of a lifetime. She doesn’t appear to be wallowing constantly in misery.
A key component of social studies standards for Michigan and nationwide is encouragement of civic participation. We expect students, truly from first grade on up, to consider their role in the world around them. Even if a teenager engages in fierce activism for something they 10 years down the road will no longer believe in, they should be encouraged to get involved in something they can support with facts and ideas.
And civic participation doesn’t stop at coloring a poster and standing on a street corner. It means writing and calling your representatives, attending local meetings, voting, voting, voting – sometimes even taking the world by storm.
A 16-year-old is intellectually and emotionally capable of understanding a concept like climate change, and capable of choosing to become an activist to address this issue. To say otherwise is offensive to teenagers. At an age when pitfalls are endlessly abundant, children are linking arms and choosing to save the world. Let’s show them some respect.
