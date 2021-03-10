Books by Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, including "On Beyond Zebra!" and "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street," are offered for a loan at the Chinatown Branch of the Chicago Public Library on March 2. The two titles are among six by the famed children's book author that will no longer be printed due to accusations of racist and insensitive imagery.
EBay allows people to sell Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” on its site, as well as the infamously false and anti-Semitic “Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” “Peter Pan,” laden with stereotypes about Native Americans, is for sale there, along with the many books of the “Little House on the Prairie” series, which includes minstrel shows, refers to Black people as “darkies” and contains many negative depictions of Native Americans even though the white protagonists were illegally squatting on Indian land.
And it’s fine that all of these are sold. Terrible books with troubling content shouldn’t be erased from all memory. So how is it that the six discontinued books by Dr. Seuss are now banned from auction or sale on the site?
