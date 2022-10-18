It seems not long ago that I was sitting in an ice rink with tears streaming down my face, unable to hold them back as the clock ticked down on my son’s final high school hockey game.
It’s a game I will never forget, not just because it was his last, nor because of his all-out effort and performance, but mostly because of the very last play he made.
With just minutes left in the game, the coach had put in all the seniors, one of which was a kid who was on the last line and rarely saw the ice. As the minutes turned to seconds, my son had the puck and a golden opportunity to cap off the night with one final goal. Only he didn’t shoot. Instead, he looked for that kid, the one who didn’t get to play much, and he passed it to him so it was he who got to take the last shot.
We walked out of the rink that night with hearts broken that it had all come to an end, but at the same time, full because of the way in which it did.
Still, we had watched our son play hockey since he was 3 years old, so the finality of it all was tough to grasp. What we didn’t realize at the time, was we didn’t actually have to grasp it – at least not yet!
My son had been accepted into the University of Michigan, and though I was proud, happy and excited for him, there was a little piece of my heart that wished he had chosen a smaller school where he could keep playing sports and I could selfishly keep watching him do so. When he announced he wasn’t ready to stop playing, and that he’d discovered U-M had a club hockey team that plays in the D3 college division, well, you can only imagine how excited we were!
We soon found ourselves happily driving all over creation to watch him play, every 2 a.m. arrival home worth its weight in gold. Of course, COVID-19 stole some of it away, forcing a shortened season in front of no fans. But that didn’t stop us from watching. Thankfully, we could stream the games and still see them live, though not in person – and we never missed a single one.
But now here we are, just as we were four short years ago that seem like only yesterday. My son’s senior year has arrived, and that final college game looms at the bottom of the schedule. Only this time, it will truly be over. He will graduate and join the ranks of the beer leagues, where I’m sure it’s embarrassing for a mom to come watch.
But I don’t want to dwell on that too much, and instead enjoy what’s left of what has been a glorious run.
Tonight, we are heading to Ann Arbor to watch our son play. It’s a long drive and we won’t be home until after midnight. Yes, we’ll be tired, but that won’t matter to me. I’ll already be looking forward to the next game. And though I know that will only get me closer to the last, I also know the journey there has been something I will always have and hold close to my heart.
I remember when my son asked Santa for hockey equipment at the ripe-old age of 2. I remember taking him to his first “Learn to skate” with his tiny little skates and hockey pants cinched tight. I remember the years of helping him get into his equipment and lacing up those little skates – skates that got bigger and bigger each year until one day he could lace them himself.
I remember how much he loved all of it right from the start; and boy, how I have loved to watch him play. For practically 20 years I’ve had that good fortune, and for that I am truly grateful.
Four bonus years we’ve been so lucky to enjoy have flown by way too fast. But before I allow my tears to return, there are still games left to play, and I assure you, we won’t miss a single one!
Besides, who knows? Maybe, just maybe, my son won’t actually mind if I happen to be in the stands of the beer league. Because as much as he loves playing the game, he knows how much I love watching him play it.
I’m a hockey mom after all, and I always will be.
