Less than a month ago, President Trump became the first Republican in history, as well as the first cast member of “Home Alone 2,” ever to be impeached.
It’s quite fitting given President Trump seems to be a political Kevin McCallister, absolutely embarrassing the Democrats, “Harry and Marv,” at every turn, no matter what they attempt to do to him.
On a more serious note, our founders hotly debated impeachment at the Constitutional Convention. Some dreaded what an unchecked executive might do without including the provision, while some worried the lingering impeachment threat could cause the president to fear the wrath of the legislature in a way that would interfere with his obligation to the American people, subsequently becoming completely beholden to Congress.
“He’s a racist idiot with no business being president, he is illegitimate and should be impeached!” Sound familiar? That’s what Republican legislators from Northern states essentially thought of Andrew Johnson in 1868.
The North had won the Civil War, but ended up with Johnson, a Southern Democrat, as president after Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. Lincoln, a Northern Republican, put Johnson on the ticket to promote national unity during the 1864 election, held in the midst of the Civil War.
Republican legislators absolutely despised Johnson, believing, among other things, he was far too friendly to the former Confederate states. He was impeached by the House in three days and then nearly removed by the Senate simply for firing his secretary of war.
Johnson was saved from removal, barely, by a group of Northern Republicans who did not like him, but found the attempted coup appalling. The U.S. Supreme Court later ruled Johnson was constitutionally empowered to fire the official.
The impeachment of Bill Clinton 131 years later was also a total sham. Republicans couldn’t get their act together on numerous investigations of legitimate issues, and they couldn’t beat him in the election.
Today, we find ourselves in the midst of yet another impeachment scam.
First of all, what happened to the “whistleblower” who started this whole circus? Perhaps the fact that, if he is who he has been reported to be, he worked for the CIA, as well as multiple Democrat politicians, including Joe Biden.
Let me tell you about real whistleblowers: We know their names. They sacrifice. They’re people like Edward Snowden, Chelsea (Bradley) Manning, Julian Assange.
Democrats have cheapened what it really means to be a whistleblower, and it’s absolutely appalling.
Corruption in Ukraine is rampant, and certainly a legitimate issue for President Trump to be concerned about as we pour hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money into the country.
Many people have questions about what the Biden family has been up to over there. Even far-left HBO host Bill Maher blasted Hunter Biden’s shady Ukraine dealings with Burisma, the Ukranian energy company he pocketed millions from, for seemingly no reason other than purchasing his dad’s influence.
“It just looks bad ... (if) Don Jr. did it, it would be all Rachel Maddow was talking about,” Maher said.
It’s also incontrovertibly true that Joe Biden publicly bragged about threatening the same prosecutor who was investigating his son and the company.
“I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t. ... I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b***h. He got fired.”
Can you imagine if President Trump said that?
Interestingly enough, polls show the impeachment is actually helping President Trump. According to a Gallup poll released the week he was impeached, the president’s approval rating is up 6 percent since the start of House proceedings, 45 percent with room to grow.
Even Democrats are getting sick of the impeachment circus. According to a CNN poll, support among Dems for impeaching the president has fallen from 90 percent in September to just 77 percent in late December. Yes, a CNN poll!
At a recent debate, insurgent Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang implored his fellow Dems to stop being “obsessed” with President Trump.
“The more (Democrats) act like Donald Trump is the cause of all our problems, the more Americans lose trust that (Democrats) can actually see what’s going on in our communities and solve those problems,” Yang said.
Yang also said in a post-debate interview that no one has talked to him about impeachment in two months, and the American people “are not focused on impeachment the way the networks are.”
Make no mistake: This impeachment hoax has nothing to do with Ukraine.
Rep. Al Green said that “we need to impeach him or he will be re-elected,” and radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib shrieked that we need to “impeach the mother f---er” long before any phone call with Ukraine.
This charade is about the 2016 election, tarnishing President Trump in the history books, and revenge for Bill Clinton’s impeachment. That’s it.
The Democrats have perpetuated the exact type of impeachment our founders feared. In the process, they have disgraced our republic and degraded our Constitution. All while further dividing our nation.
They will pay at the polls in 2020 when, after being found “not guilty” in the Senate, President Trump is resoundingly re-elected. He will make history yet again, this time, as the first impeached president to win re-election.
About the writer: Brandon Hall is a lifelong self-described nerd from Grand Haven with a passion for politics, policy and improving Ottawa County. He is a political consultant specializing in policy and opposition research for legislative and corporate clients, currently based in Lansing and Petoskey. Hall is the managing editor of West Michigan Politics. You may email him at WestMIPolitics@Gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.