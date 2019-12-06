Jack Pimm is what an American patriot looks like

“Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 – a date which will live in infamy – the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” – President Franklin D. Roosevelt
Jack Pimm was in his first year at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, when FDR made this famous speech. I had the privilege to talk to Jack and learned a great deal not only about our entrance into World War II, but just as importantly, his recollections of that time.
Norwich is the oldest private military college in the U.S. When Jack graduated from high school in June 1941, he felt he had three options for post-high school opportunities: apprentice at Pratt & Whitney, attend the University of Connecticut or attend Norwich University. Because he had an interest in the military, he chose Norwich. Jack was the first in his family to attend college, and between his mother’s support and his strong work ethic throughout high school he was able to afford the $85/month for uniforms, tuition, board and books.
Upon arrival at Norwich, students were issued uniforms to be worn at all times, and a .45-caliber pistol (no ammunition) to be carried when they were on guard. All that changed on Dec. 8 when ammunition was issued, only to be collected a few days later when one of the students mistakenly discharged his weapon when another student was on his way to the bathroom.
While the attack on Pearl Harbor was the impetus for our entrance into World War II, there was already a two-year war raging in Europe as a result of Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939. Jack told me that while there wasn’t much discussion about the U.S. getting involved in this war, there were basically two “sides”: those who remembered the horror of World War I and weren’t interested in going to war again, and those who were aware of the atrocities being committed by the Nazis and believed we should.
The U.S. faced many challenges in its efforts to quickly raise, train and outfit a vast military force, while at the same time finding a way to provide material aid to its allies in Great Britain and the Soviet Union. Some of the seniors at Norwich couldn’t wait and traveled to Canada to join the Black Watch Regiment to fight alongside of the British.
It was on Sept. 14, 1942, when Jack and his entire class at Norwich marched down to the recruitment office and enlisted in the Army. After training at various sites in the states, Jack ended up as a combat engineer, and specialized in demolition.
In August 1944, Jack sailed to Europe. The convoy he was on included 120 ships being guarded by four destroyers.
He and his regiment arrived in the middle of the Battle of the Bulge, Hitler’s last attempt to stop the successes the allies had achieved as a result of the successful D-Day invasion. The allies’ goal was to break through the Siegfried Line (a nearly 400-mile-long defense fortification along the western border of Germany) and his team’s job was one of the more difficult – destroy the pillboxes along that line. A pillbox was a concrete emplacement where German soldiers hunkered down and rained machine gun fire on allied troops, and for all intents and purposes was the last line of defense for the German army. Jack and his unit were responsible for taking out 72 of the 400 pillboxes, helping to break the back of the German offense and allowing allied troops to march into Germany.
Jack’s unit arrived at the Buchenwald concentration camp right after the camp had been liberated. He noted sadly that the kilns were still hot, and the wagons were loaded, like firewood, with corpses. He and his fellow soldiers shared what little rations they had with the surviving, now liberated, captives.
After the war, Jack returned to Norwich and earned his degree in mechanical engineering, graduating in 1948 as a member of the Class of 1945. He worked for Bridgeport Brass in a variety of roles, including leadership positions such as sales manager and general manager.
While his career took him all over the world, it was the opportunity to move to West Michigan in 1967 that was his favorite. Later, upon taking a position with a different company, Michigan Brass, he was given the assignment to liquidate what he could of the company to get the owners back their investment. He would then become the owner of the remainder of the company, a company still run by his sons today.
To me, Jack is a great example of what an American patriot looks like. When needed, he served his country. After the war, he worked hard (he went to work two days after being discharged), later became an entrepreneur and created a legacy for his family. Truly a life well lived!
If you are interested in meeting Jack and thanking him for his service, he will be sitting for peace on Saturdays at noon in Central Park when he returns to the area in the spring.
Peace.
This is really a great piece.
