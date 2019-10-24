John MacArthur owes women an apology

Last week, at the Truth Matters conference in California, prominent evangelical pastor John MacArthur said a terrible thing.
To be clear, the video of what was purportedly a gathering of Christians paints a scene that is probably right on the nose for what most people think when they hear the word “Christian.” This gathering included a sort of question-and-answer session. The moderator of the session told those participating, including MacArthur, that he would say a word and they should play along with his little word association game and say back the first thought they had.
The moderator said, “Beth Moore.”
And John MacArthur said, “Go home.”
I didn’t know who Beth Moore was until this story started to show up in my social media feeds, posted over and over again by angry and hurt women, ordained and not. Beth Moore is an evangelical pastor, too, but in a world where a woman in the pulpit can raise more than grave concern and snarky remarks, a world where a woman in the pulpit can split churches and fracture families.
MacArthur had a moment, right at the beginning of that game, to shut it down. He could have set an example; he could have been a leader and refused to play a game that he knew would tempt him to publicly ridicule and mock fellow humans, and he chose to play along.
He could have immediately apologized, when instead he’s continued to spew more rhetoric based only in a narrow view of Scripture and the writings of the Apostle Paul taken literally. Last time I checked, the First Letter of Paul to Timothy didn’t begin, “Grace to you, John MacArthur, and the peace of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
It’s continually interesting to me that his view of Scripture doesn’t challenge him, it doesn’t take his power from him and leave him the slave that his Christ or Paul was. No, his view of Scripture leaves him smugly confident in his own male world, a world where women go home when he tells them to.
But the women aren’t going home.
Prominent Lutheran pastor Nadia Bolz Weber started a Twitter feed filled with photos of women preaching, and open letters to John MacArthur are popping up even in some very conservative circles and denominations. Because Anna the Prophetess didn’t go home, neither did Phoebe, or Priscilla, two women specifically mentioned by Paul as ministers of the Good News.
Theology like MacArthur’s uses the Bible once again as a weapon. The same weapon that bound African Americans in chains; the same weapon that keeps battered spouses with their partners; that leads gay teens to believe they are somehow broken; the same weapon that ensures MacArthur’s white, male power and supremacy.
Now that I’ve done some research on Beth Moore and know who her public persona is, I have a feeling we would probably disagree on quite a bit. I’m not a prosperity gospel sort. But what we have in common is a call to minister to God’s people, and for that I owe her my respect and my voice raised in dismay over the unprofessional words of John MacArthur, because we probably have more in common than our differences.
Like me, and many other women, Beth was raised up in a tradition that placed the value of women squarely on their ability to create great potlucks and remain silent in church unless the kids were acting up or the four-part a capella harmony required an E flat. Beth probably knows the same old hymns that I hear my grandma singing in my dreams, the same ones that I still know by heart. And, like me, a lot of people probably wish Beth would shut up and go home, stop rocking the boat, stop saying outrageous things that make us think. But we won’t.
I hope that Beth has reached a place where words like this can’t hurt her anymore, where the voices of Sunday School teachers and pastors and youth group leaders don’t still rattle around in her chest as she approaches the pulpit she is called to.
For the rest of us, this isn’t who we are. This isn’t who I am. MacArthur is a stunningly bad realization of every single stereotype that exists about Christians today. MacArthur had a duty to stop that conversation, he had a duty not to play that game, and caved to the temptation that comes with power – temptation based in his own fear of change, his own fear that he could be wrong, and his own terror about the powerful voices of women. He let all that fear win the day as he struck out against a powerful woman with a big voice. All he cared about was holding onto what he perceived as his.
This isn’t about a letter Paul probably didn’t write to Timothy 2,000 years ago. It’s about male power being threatened by women who wish to claim the place they have been called to claim, a place that is rightfully theirs – something that questionably Pauline letter was never about anyway.
John MacArthur said a terrible thing and he owes Beth Moore, and all women in ministry, an apology for his years of treating them, us, with dismissal and contempt.
