Well, here we are again. August is winding down and the back-to-school paraphernalia is everywhere you turn, like a slap in the face to snap out of summertime mode.
As always, I’m feeling the angst of not getting in everything I wanted to over the summer, but this year especially, I think that’s understandable. After all, let’s face it – June didn’t really count, and after the graduation party tour ended, well, that didn’t leave a whole lot of summer days on the calendar.
It hasn’t helped that we’ve had our share of issues this summer. On our annual family camping trip, for instance, our pop-up camper no longer was able to pop up. After the “incident” that caused its demise, my husband thought we should just head home, but I immediately turned into Chevy Chase in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and insisted in a loud tone that we were going to have fun. I had looked forward to this rare time all together and wasn’t about to let anything get in the way!
Like a mad woman, I crawled inside and started yanking everything I could out, while the kids headed into town to buy a tent. Sure, I had to make a chiropractor appointment on Monday after sleeping on what equated to solid rock, but to me, it was all worth it. We had our days on the beach, our campfires, our sunsets and most importantly each other.
Ah, but then it was time to go home. We fell right back into stress-filled days at work, a house in desperate need of attention and the ongoing war over open windows vs. air conditioning. Running had always helped relieve my stress – but this summer, not so much.
My husband needs goals to maintain a fitness routine, while for me, it took years to transition from running competitively to just running to stay in shape. I worked hard to get over the fact that I wasn’t training for anything anymore, and eventually found peace with my recreational runner status. That is, until my husband announced that his latest goal was to run the Spring Lake half-marathon – and he wanted me to do it with him. Now, I’ve jumped into 5Ks with him before without altering my routine, but a half-marathon? That was going to take some actual training, and while I agreed to this idea, I wasn’t necessarily thrilled about it.
As expected, he printed out one of his famous online hybrid training programs, the likes of which I tend to randomly find abandoned around the house. This one was a 16-week plan and I immediately complained about having to adhere to it. I didn’t like it being so structured. I didn’t like being told what day to rest when I was used to lining up my rest days according to the weather forecast. I was annoyed that I had to push myself and actually focus. It was hard, and in the midst of a 5-mile race pace run, I questioned why the heck I was putting my 53-year-old body through this. I was tired of the grind. My sweet release had turned into just another added stress, and for what? I didn’t even care. It wasn’t even my goal.
And that’s when it dawned on me. I did actually have a goal, different from his, but accomplished by the same means. My husband had started faltering. He had a couple bad days, wasn’t feeling it and was getting down. In the middle of that difficult run on a humid day when I was ready to quit, I realized I couldn’t. Because if I did, it was very likely that he would, too. I had to keep training, not to cross the finish line of a half-marathon, but to help my husband cross it.
I kept this revelation to myself for a while, but halfway through a 10-mile run together, my husband said that at some point in the race he was going to have to tell me to just go ahead without him. I informed him that wasn’t going to happen; that my goal wasn’t to finish – it was to finish with him.
Next week, we will have spent 26 summers together (31 if you count our pre-married days). What better way to wrap up this summer than agonizingly finishing a half-marathon together? Well, actually I can think of quite a few better things to fit into these last days, but it’s all good.
Just as the residual pain of our make-shift camping trip was worth it, all this training I’m sure will be, too. At least that’s what I keep telling myself!
— By Kelly Kalis, Tribune community columnist
