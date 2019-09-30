On Sept. 20, hundreds of thousands of people joined together to demonstrate against climate change in most major cities across the world.
At the West Michigan strike, protesters from the Sunrise movement marched from West Town Park in Grand Rapids, across the bridge, to one of Democratic Sen. Gary Peters’ Michigan offices. A river of people over a river of water – one that danced, sang and chanted in the same breathless voice.
Most of the participants were students, the organizers all younger than 35. One of my contacts in the West Michigan branch, Sienna, is just starting high school.
It’s important to stop and reflect on this for a moment. This was one of the largest protests in the history of any environmental cause. And it was put together by 14-year-olds.
My biggest concern when I was that age was what role I would get in the next school-sponsored theater production. These folks create irresistible tides of humanity in their spare time.
Watching from my vantage from within the march, the contrast couldn’t be greater. In a matter of months, the organizers at Sunrise Grand Rapids brought together hundreds of marchers. They disrupted traffic that swept strangers up into a colorful mass, boiling up the steps to Calder Plaza.
I’ve heard it said that it’s a shame that it had to come to this; it’s a failure of politics. I’ve heard that our representatives should have acted sooner, and that this kind of strike was only a last resort to force common-sense action stymied by oil lobbyists.
This may be true, but I feel it had to happen this way. For many of us, climate change is a distant, abstract concern. Not so for the people born in the past 10-20 years. Our parents won’t have to deal with the worst of it. We will. We are the ones with the desperation necessary to communicate the urgency of this crisis. And many of us are doing it precisely because we are young.
“I can’t vote yet,” one Sunrise member told me. “This is all I can do.”
For protesters in the U.S., this means pushing for the Green New Deal, a series of legislation that proposes to radically alter the social infrastructure of the country. But the movement goes beyond a specific set of policy resolutions. It represents a shift in how we think about our relationship with the environment. It demands a shift from exploitation to balance.
The world’s youth grew up with this demand. It walked beside them as they learned to crawl. They fed it scraps of food under the table when they thought their parents weren’t looking. It’s become their companion, their close and desperate friend.
Now, we have nothing left to lose. One of the leaders of Sunrise GR, Ryan, told me that he’d once wanted to be a history professor. “But it would take me four, six years to even start. This matters now,” he told me. “What use is there in history if there’s no future?”
It’s common for folks that I meet to feel helpless about climate change. The issue overwhelms, dwarfs any individual human effort. I’ve especially felt this from kids I’ve met who can’t even vote yet. They feel like they are being stifled, their anxiety and frustration bottled up even as it continues to build.
One of two things happens when people feel oppressed: They give up and resign themselves to the abuse, lie down and take it, or they organize and fight back.
Watching hundreds of people stream into a small Grand Rapids park gave me a hope that I didn’t have before. Seeing folks in the city’s reaction as we marched by, I don’t think I was the only one.
I can’t predict the future or discern the wills of politicians, but something inexplicable happened when we began to move. The top opened up and the fuse began to burn.
About the writer: Daniel Christmann wrote this for the West Michigan Environmental Action Council, based in Grand Rapids.
