’Tis the season for holiday traditions galore. So many, in fact, they’re hard to keep up with and fit each one in!
Take it from a person who, without even realizing it, broke a 40-plus-year streak of watching “Rudolph” on broadcast television. You know it’s time to let go of a tradition when you actually forget to do it.
The fact is, in the stress-filled, jam-packed buildup to a day that seems to be over in less than seconds, some things just have to give. You just can’t go to every party, hit every store, watch every Hallmark movie, make every recipe – for your own sanity and everyone around you, some traditions simply need to change, or quite frankly, go away.
For me, one of the first things to go was baking Christmas cookies. Sad but true, this tradition has crumbled (pun intended). No real surprise when you consider that, growing up, every year when baking holiday cookies with my mom, she would end up swearing at the “cookie press,” a kind of Play-Doh contraption that was a big trend back in the day, and never seemed to work.
As an adult determined to make cookies and memories with my own kids, it didn’t take me long to realize my mom’s frustrations. Only, mine centered around the fact that my kids were all gung-ho for making and decorating the first batch, then suddenly lost interest and disappeared, leaving me to finish the remaining dozens on my own. I’m not ashamed to say that we had many a naked gingerbread man and sugar cookies sans the sugar on top. As soon as the kids left a plate full for Santa for the last time, I put away the cookie cutters and never looked back.
Another tradition sadly gone by the wayside is Christmas cards. These eventually became extinct when I too often found myself running out of time and mailing them on Christmas Day, or worse, trying to pass them off as Happy New Year’s cards. It was just too hard to fit them in, and it never seemed to fail that there was always at least one I’d receive from someone I realized I forgot to send in return. Then you have that awkward decision whether to send it late and chance it being an obvious afterthought or just feel guilty for not reciprocating. I was stressed to get them out, then stressed after they were sent! So, letting go of this tradition, for me, wasn’t so bad.
More difficult was giving up traveling on Christmas Eve. When we first got married, it was tough enough to split our time between families, but when we had kids, things got even tougher. That’s because, at that point, we lived out here and had to travel to the other side of the state to spend time with family for the holidays. It wasn’t long before we decided we didn’t like the fact our kids were passed out in their car seats on Christmas Eve instead of going to a candlelight service or setting out undecorated cookies for Santa. Inevitably, as bittersweet as it was, we cut the trip out of our holiday plans.
It’s not always easy to let go of traditions, but the nice thing is, simplifying the season by keeping the traditions that matter to you most and letting go of the rest means less things to worry about and more time to enjoy. And, if you think about it, that’s better than any cookie ever made, with or without frosting.
