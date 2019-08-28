Most of us, myself included, don’t like to think about the bad things in life. Like the old song, I prefer to “accentuate the positive.” Because, indeed, there are many good things that happen every day.
An example is that of how a waiter in a restaurant in Pennsylvania showed compassion to a 91-year old man. The waiter, Dylan Tetil, dropped down to his knees so that he could give the man his full attention. The man apologized that his hearing was not too good – he had forgotten his hearing aids. His bad hearing was a result of the war. The man apologized for speaking so much: “I’m alone now and I don’t often have someone to talk to.” Dylan smiled and said he enjoyed listening.
After putting the order in to the kitchen, Dylan came back when he was on break and asked if he could sit with the man while he ate. A customer who overheard most of their conversation waved the waiter over and offered to pay for the man’s meal. “It’s already been taken care of,” the waiter replied. Obviously, there were others in the restaurant who also were moved by the exchange.
With all the anger, hatred and revenge that fills the news, compassion and caring is often an overlooked occurrence in our world. Maybe it is true that acts of kindness and compassion are not as frequent as the bad things that are reported, but that doesn’t mean that we have to give up hope.
Sin is all around us and ruins many people and relationships. The Bible is right when it says that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) But things can be different. That is why Jesus Christ came – to teach us another way. The way of love and forgiveness.
We hear a lot in the news recently about racism and white supremacy and male dominance and abuse of women. An article just last week pointed out that “men continue to coerce, harass, rape and kill girls and women.” These are terribly sinful and evil acts that should not be tolerated. But the author, Marcie Bianco, comes to the conclusion that “heterosexuality is just not working.” Bianco says that the result of this is that “women are increasingly opting out of heterosexuality” because it is “the bedrock of their (men’s) global oppression.”
Really? Opt out of heterosexuality? Just give up on the male-female relationship altogether? With all the evil and injustice in the world, using the above logic, it might also be said that this humanity thing is not working. Yes, there are lies and scandals and frauds all around us, but that doesn’t mean that we give up on people. God surely hasn’t!
Men should not treat women in such terrible ways and women should not conclude that they don’t need men. I can see how a woman who has been ruthlessly violated may feel that she doesn’t need men in her life. But this is not true of all men! I know some of the kindest and compassionate men who love their wives and families “to the moon and back!”
The truth is that all of human life is infected with sin. Even people who love each other can hurt each other at times. And yet we know deep down that we need each other! God created men and women for each other – to love, care for and help each other. But sin can sometimes ruin relationships because we live in an imperfect world where nobody is perfect.
It may be an old cliché, but I think it still applies: “The family that prays together, stays together.” Things are just different when we look to the Lord instead of to our own interests. “Each of you should look out not only for his own interests, but also for the interests of others,” says the great Christian teacher Paul in Philippians 2:4.
Besides that, Jesus summarizes the message of the entire Bible by saying that love for God and others is the key to living: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind, and with all your strength.” And he followed that up quickly with the words, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Mark 12:30)
I will admit that none of this comes naturally. It takes a strength and commitment only God can provide. But as we do that, little by little the world can be a better place.
Yes, despite all the news to the contrary, I prefer to accentuate the positive. And I’m in good company, for the apostle Paul similarly teaches that we should set our minds not on earthly things, but on the things that are above. (Colossians 3:2) If we would do that, just think of all the good news stories of compassion and kindness that could get spread around! That would be a lot more uplifting than the anger, hatred and revenge that we have become so accustomed to hearing.
About the writer: The Rev. John Koedyker is the pastor of congregational care at First Reformed Church, Grand Haven.
