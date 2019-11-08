Lakeshore flood advisory for Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for Ottawa, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties from late Friday night to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Southwest winds and large waves will increase Friday night and Saturday. These will cause beach and dune erosion, and cause flooding along the Lake Michigan shoreline through Saturday. Areas north of Holland are most at risk.
Forecast:
— Winds out of the southwest at 25-35 mph.
— Waves of 6-9 feet.
Impacts:
— Beach and bluff erosion is expected, particularly between Port Sheldon and Stony Lake, including Grand Haven, Muskegon and Whitehall.
— Lakeshore flooding is also expected in low-lying areas and along river mouths.
— A lakeshore flood advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.