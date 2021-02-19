The Republic Services’ Ottawa County Farm Landfill in Coopersville has proposed building a well to inject wastewater leachate 4,490 feet underground. This waste removal method is not sustainable, and the landfill should instead invest in a safer method of leachate removal and reduction of future leachate generation.
Ottawa County’s population has steadily increased over the past 20 years, as has Kent County’s, another source of waste in the landfill. While this waste must be disposed of in a safe and reliable manner, building a leachate well is not a sustainable method of waste disposal.
The proposed well endangers Ottawa County’s glacial aquifer known as the Marshall Formation. The aquifer provides a majority of the water for agriculture and rural communities. In the past 20 years, suburban and exurban development has resulted in the aquifer shrinking by almost 45 feet. That’s a significant change – more water is being removed from the aquifer than is being recharged back into it. It is essential that the aquifer be preserved and protected, so that Ottawa County communities will continue to have reliable groundwater water sources for drinking and supporting the agricultural economy that is so critical to the county.
The proposed well will increase the pressure on Ottawa County’s already stressed water sources and thus endanger the future of Michigan’s fastest-growing county and the largest and most diverse producer of agricultural products in the state.
To understand the danger that landfill leachate poses, it’s important to understand where leachate comes from. Wastewater leachate is primarily produced from rain, snow and other precipitation that percolates through a landfill. This water is essential for the microbes inside the landfill to decompose the solid waste. As this natural precipitation travels through the waste, it picks up numerous toxic materials, potentially including poisonous organic materials, heavy metals, PFAS and ammonia-based substances. Once the water is contaminated, it is captured and treated according to local, state and federal regulations.
There are many methods of leachate disposal. One is to inject the leachate into a well drilled more than 4,000 feet below ground, as is proposed here. These wells require rigorous upkeep to ensure that the structure and pressure in the well is high enough that the leachate doesn’t shoot back up to the surface. An accident or malfunction of a leachate well could permanently damage the environment and pollute drinking and agricultural water sources.
Leachate can also be removed to a wastewater treatment plant. Although the collection and transport of leachate for wastewater treatment can be expensive, it ensures the safety of environmental water sources.
There are also new, sustainable methods of treating leachate using plant-based hydration systems. Using solar and wind-generated energy, these systems engineer plants to absorb, filter and evaporate the toxic water. This greatly reduces the amount of leachate produced. By naturally reducing the amount of contaminated water produced by a landfill, such systems ensure the safety of the surrounding community.
The Republic Ottawa County Farms Landfill must consider the safety of Ottawa County’s residents, economy and environment in order to serve all of the members of the community. In the early 2000s, Ottawa County Farms Landfill demonstrated innovative leadership by becoming one of the first landfills in West Michigan to capture and recover “landfill gas” (methane) to use as an energy source. It’s time to explore a cutting-edge approach again, rather than further jeopardizing an economically critical resource that is already under considerable strain.
By investing in sustainable, plant-based technologies, the landfill will be able to decrease its leachate production, prevent contamination of drinking water sources, and ensure that the future generations of Ottawa County are able to live, work and play without fear of waste-based contamination.
