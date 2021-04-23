Are you looking for ways to get outside and enjoy the spring weather? There are numerous activities sponsored by environmental organizations in Ottawa County and West Michigan to help you bring your family outside and educate you and your family about environmental restoration and sustainability in the county.
To learn more about the Grand River, attend the Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds (LGROW) 18th annual Grand River Spring Forum. This year, the forum will take place from June 10-20. Come to whatever events interest you and your family to learn about, help out and explore the Grand River watershed. Events include paddle trips, rain barrel workshops, green infrastructure tours, and virtual workshops and presentations. Visit lgrow.org to learn more.
