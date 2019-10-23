Light shining in the darkness makes for great joy

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.