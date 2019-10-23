Light shining in the darkness makes for great joy

Here we are in the fall season already. As I was driving to church this past Sunday, I felt like it was just overnight that the leaves had begun to change their colors. A beautiful sight indeed!
But before I start rollicking in all the fun fall festivities, I want to just spend a few moments reflecting on the evening of the last day of September. First off, it was a marvelous day followed by a gorgeous evening in Grand Haven. It was the evening when the lights would be lit on the new catwalk along the pier leading to the Grand Haven lighthouses.
I always like Septembers in Grand Haven. Most of the tourists are no longer with us and it just seems a lot more peaceful around town. My wife and I often try to get to the beach and enjoy a few unhurried swims in the big lake.
Well, this evening we were joined by a large crowd of people – I heard it reported that there were as many as 10,000 gathered on the beach to see the bright new lights turned on. I looked at my phone and saw that the temperature at 7:30 when the event was supposed to start was a very comfortable 73 degrees. Marilyn and I had stopped for Chinese food and ate it on the beach. Perfect!
Then, as 7:30 approached, we moved our beach chairs closer to the pier. We couldn’t hear all the speeches, but we did hear the Grand Haven High School marching band play a couple of numbers. Then, all of a sudden, there was a fly-over of three planes streaming brilliantly colored smoke. Very cool!
That was followed by the national anthem, an audience countdown and the lights being turned on. And if that wasn’t enough, those lights beaming on the waters were enhanced by some tremendous fireworks shot off from the pier. It was a night to remember. Such a great night! Thanks to all who made it happen.
Lighthouses are important. Maybe not as important as they once were. We have radar and GPS and other advanced navigational technologies. And yet the lights on our pier still serve a purpose guiding boats of all shapes and sizes into our fair city.
One of the great purposes of light is to guide and to help people know where they are going. Have you ever tried to drive at night without your headlights on? Pretty scary, isn’t it? Lights help us see what is ahead and help us avoid obstacles and hazards that could threaten our safety.
The Bible often refers to the light of God. A verse that comes to mind is I John 1:5, which says, “God is light and in him is no darkness at all.”
It is comforting to know that the God of the universe is one of light. He sheds light for us to see the truth through the sending of his Word. “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path,” says Psalm 119:105. That surely is the nature of God as presented in the Bible: a God of mercy, compassion and love.
And it is by the light of the Gospel that God displays his grace to save us: “The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear?” (Psalm 27:1) When Jesus appears on the scene, he fulfilled the Old Testament prophecy which says, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them a light has shined.” (Isaiah 9:2) And, of course, Jesus is called “the light of the world.” (John 8:12)
The importance of light for us reaches even beyond this world. God will be our light forever. Speaking of eternity, the apostle John writes in Revelation 22:5, “And there shall be no night there. They need no lamp or light of the sun for the Lord God gives them light. And they shall reign forever and ever.”
Light is a wonderful thing. It’s a beautiful thing. We see it whenever we go out to the Grand Haven pier and see those new lights shining brightly in the darkness. It’s the same with lights on a Christmas tree or on your house at Christmas time. They make us feel cheerful and full of joy. And God as light – the origin of all light – ought to call forth in us the same response: love, joy and warmth.
About the writer: The Rev. John Koedyker is pastor of congregational care at First Reformed Church of Grand Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.