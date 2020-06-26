A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
The administrators of Michigan’s economic development programs are handing out few awards for business expansion in the pandemic. In other words, they have effectively “unilaterally disarmed” the state in the battle for jobs. As the state reopens, they ought to ask for a general cease-fire, and lawmakers around the country ought to agree with each other to stop offering selective deals to companies.
Only one deal has been approved since March for Michigan’s Business Development Program. Even before that, it was slow, with only 20 deals, worth $10.9 million, having been approved in this fiscal year.
About the writer: James M. Hohman is the director of fiscal policy for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. He holds a degree in economics from Northwood University. You may contact him at hohman@mackinac.org.
