If increasing access to health care coverage improves outcomes and reduces costs, why do we continue to exclude Michigan’s inmates from our Medicaid program?
In 2018, an average of 40,235 prisoners lived within the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) system on any given day, and taxpayers paid $9,076 per person for health care services.
Michigan inmates suffer from a variety of chronic illnesses including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiovascular diseases and stroke, cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. A significant portion of the population also have developmental disabilities and behavioral health conditions.
Until Medicaid expansion in 2013, inmates were ineligible for Medicaid. However, even now, incarcerated individuals in Michigan are required to pay $5 in co-pays for non-emergency services from MDOC’s private contractor, Corizon Correctional Healthcare. This includes follow-up visits recommended by their health care provider and routine visits for those with chronic conditions.
A study by Prison Policy Institute shows that given the extremely low wages earned by inmates (in Michigan, they have a minimum wage of 14 cents an hour), a $5 co-pay is the equivalent to a $318 co-pay for someone earning the state minimum wage, or 36 hours of work for an inmate. In 2014, findings from the Michigan Office of the Auditor General stated that the average inmate had $78 in their prisoner account.
With low wages and small bank account balances, how can we expect prisoners to seek out necessary medical treatment? The answer is: They simply don’t.
One study of women prisoners found that co-payments “contributed to delays in treatment, avoidance of health care professionals, unnecessary suffering and poor health outcomes” for women in prison. Another investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that proper access to medical care was hindered by co-payments required for acute care visits.
This November, the American Medical Association reviewed research that correlates Medicaid expansion with greater access to care, more preventive care and improved chronic disease management.
Moreover, with Medicaid expansion enacted in Michigan, most inmates would now be eligible for coverage through the enhanced federal match. Some states have taken advantage of this eligibility and reduced medical costs for inmates up to 20 percent.
So, what is preventing the state from enrolling Michigan’s inmates in our Medicaid program?
Part of the reason may be that the Department of Corrections continues to have a retributive approach to incarceration when compared to other states that have expanded Medicaid access to the incarcerated.
Research suggests that evidence-based programs for individuals with serious mental illness reduce reoffending rates. In addition, it goes without saying that expanded access to health care services provides a more humane environment in correctional facilities.
MDOC’s mission focuses on addressing crime through punitive sanctions, without providing qualifiers for the conditions that inmates will live under. It reads: “We create a safer Michigan by holding offenders accountable while promoting their success.”
At best, this is a mixed message that provides little strategic direction for the organization’s leaders. At worst, it is an outdated model that continues to divide departmental leaders in their goal to punish offenders while, somehow, also trying to promote their success.
What if the department instead formed their mission around priorities that created an environment that reduces recidivism, restores families and communities, rehabilitates offenders, or addresses root causes of instability?
To be both cost-effective and to restore justice within our communities, MDOC should reshape its mission and expand Medicaid benefits to people incarcerated in state prisons.
About the writer: Rachel Reed is a former legislative assistant in the Michigan House of Representatives. She is a graduate student at the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance in Seattle. She wrote this op-ed for Bridge Magazine.
