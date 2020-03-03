Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a press release Feb. 25 calling on the Michigan Legislature to delay implementing work and community engagement requirements for able-bodied adults receiving Medicaid benefits through the state’s Healthy Michigan program. Whitmer’s request comes on the heels of a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
The decision upheld a lower court ruling, which struck down similar requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky. The lower circuit court said that the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, or CMS, had not performed an adequate analysis of how the rules would affect coverage.
About the writer: Lindsay Killen is vice president for strategic outreach and communications at the Mackinac Center and member of the Board of Policy Advisors at the Heartland Institute. Prior to joining the Mackinac Center, Killen was director of policy at the Beacon Center of Tennessee, where she worked directly with the president and CEO to develop annual policy initiatives, oversaw the publication of all policy briefs, reports and special studies, and acted as the center’s liaison to members of the Tennessee General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.