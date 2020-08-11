I am sitting here at the radio ranch at 1 South Harbor here in Grand Haven with another case of writer’s block. So many serious things I could write about right now, but I think instead I will delve into my radio career for this column. People are always asking, so here goes.
I got my start in radio in 1984. A friend worked at a local radio station and I would ride my bike up there in the midnight hour and hang. I learned so much. This was when New Wave music was making a huge impact on the airwaves and the music spoke to me. Radio was a world that I fit into and one that I knew would welcome me when the time was right.
I took a few classes here and there in college, and then decided to go to a broadcasting school in Detroit. I loved it. I had an internship at a news station in Detroit where all I did was make coffee and rip copy off the outdated Associated Press machine. I hated it. It was so boring, but something I knew I needed to do.
A week after graduation, I landed my first job at a tiny station in Monroe, Michigan. I made $3.35 an hour.
I can still remember the first song I played on the radio. Putting the needle on the record and sweating as my finger got ready to turn on the On Air button. It was Steely Dan’s “Black Cow” off the “Aja” album. My voice cracked as I introduced the record, and the truth is I was just glad I had it at the right speed on the turntable.
I learned a lot at that job, and from there moved to a station in Ann Arbor, which then led me to a top 10 market at a station in Detroit.
That was a good run, but as the business began consolidating, I found myself without a job. I ended up landing a job in Seattle and, when my twins turned 1, we decided to move back to Michigan. Stints in Grand Rapids then led me to Holland and now Grand Haven.
I am often asked who the most famous person is that I have ever met. The list is long, but it’s a tie between Ringo Starr and Caroline Kennedy. I have lots of backstage stories as I have met a boatload of musicians and public figures over the years.
What I have found in all my years of doing this is that everyone has a story to tell if you just listen. I have the same sense of pride having the Grand Haven High School choir in the studio as I did when Peter Asher was in here.
It’s not so much who you meet in this business. It’s more about the gift your guests give you by being here.
Best advice I ever received in this business? You’re only as good as your last break.
