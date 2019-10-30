On being mindful

A benefit of living in the Midwest is that we can see change all around us in nature, which has both positive and negative sides.
On the negative side – yes, the seasons are pretty, but don’t get me started about shoveling. Talk to me again in February, and I will assure you that I will not be waxing poetic about the beauty of nature in Michigan. Most likely, as a coping mechanism, I will be doing Google searches on flights to the tropics.
For now, I am in the moment and the moment is fall. The mood is reminiscent and anticipating all that lies ahead as leaves swirl around. This is the positive side.
What I think about as I bike around Spring Lake is that it’s a time of change. Kids are going into new grades, changing sizes, and gaining confidence from learning and expanding their world. Boats are covered, hibernating until spring. Sweaters, jackets and jeans are rediscovered and pulled out of drawers while sandals are tucked away. And, at this very moment, Halloween costumes are being crafted or purchased for the big day.
At home, I come across a poem I wrote when my son began his senior year. It’s a universal theme, sometimes referred to in our family as “Cat’s-in-the-Cradle,” which is said – or texted – all at once and as fast as possible. It’s something we joke about when we become too busy.
Like Ferris Bueller says, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
It raises the question of mindfulness and being present in the moment. I decide to look into mindfulness, and what I learn is how important it can be for living a healthy life.
In the article “Is Mindfulness Good Medicine?” from Scientific American, Hal Arkowitz and Scott O. Lilienfeld examine the history of mindfulness: “People have practiced meditation throughout history. It has evolved into many forms and is found in virtually every major religion. In 2004, psychologist Scott Bishop, then at the University of Toronto, and his associates defined mindfulness as maintaining attention on present experiences and adopting an attitude toward them characterized by curiosity, openness and acceptance,” write Arkowitz and Lilienfeld.
Their study in the Scientific American also finds how practicing mindfulness can help prevent a recurrence of depression for some people.
I also find an article in Psychology Today titled “Five Ways Mindfulness Makes Your Relationship Happier” by Melanie Greenberg, Ph.D., which discusses how practicing mindfulness helps people improve their relationships. When people make it a point to put away their phones and focus their attention on each other, it helps improve their personal connection. She reports that a 2016 study from the Journal of Human Sciences and Connection shows how practicing mindfulness affects areas of the brain associated with regulating emotions and self-awareness.
Greenburg explains, “Mindfulness changes the insula, a part of the brain associated with empathy and compassion.” This helps to improve your understanding of others and increases compassion toward them.
‘Lake walk, early fall’
In the whole scheme of things, it was just a few years ago, and he was 6, and we were summering at our little beach on Spring Lake, a few blocks from our rental cottage.
(The same waves that I pass as I walk by fade into the sand, and the same sun moves across the sky.)
We made friends with other 6-year-olds and their mothers, we dug big holes.
I sometimes read a book or a magazine, while he ran in and out of the water.
We came home sunned and sandy, and at night, were lulled to sleep by the sounds of boats moving through the water.
By the end of summer he was riding a bike; there are pictures – and the world expanded.
The next year he wanted to know boundaries for riding, and we set a plan for expanding them each year, first beyond Lake Street, then the next block and so forth.
I knew this childhood was temporary, but still leaves cling to trees, summer green.
— By Carrie Brown
After writing this article, I pause, look around and decide that now is the perfect time for a walk down the bike path.
