While watching the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics recently, my wife, Marilyn, asked me why the A’s wore a white elephant patch on their uniforms.
I didn’t know the answer, so I had to look up the information. It turns out that the “white elephant” remark has quite a history in baseball lore. According to baseball historians, in 1902, Connie Mack, owner and manager of the Philadelphia Athletics, adopted the white elephant symbol after New York Giants manager John McGraw responded to a reporter’s question about the A’s, calling the team a white elephant, meaning that the owners overspent when buying the A’s, and that the team wouldn’t make any money.
McGraw’s comments became a rallying point for the A’s. By 1909, Mack had a white elephant logo put on the A’s uniforms.
The logo would be on and off again on the A’s uniforms. Charlie Finley had the logo replaced with a logo of a mule when the team moved to Kansas City. The team would be moved again to Oakland, and the white elephant patch once again adorned the A’s uniforms.
I’ve always liked that baseball has so much tradition. For example, baseball is the only major sport in which the team leader (manager) and coaches wears uniforms.
According to an article written by Mark Hertz for baseballboom.com, “baseball managers wear team uniforms because the manager position used to be held by the team captain, who both managed from the dugout and the playing field.” The manager title was given to the person who made travel arrangements and performed other administrative duties. Later, the manager became head coach of the team. Eventually, the team captain was given the title of team manager.
Hertz wrote that there is no rule that managers be required to wear uniforms. In fact, Connie Mack wore a coat and tie when he managed the A’s. Hertz also wrote that there is a theory that it is more practical for managers to wear uniforms because they go onto the field to make pitching changes or to argue with umpires.
That makes sense. Head coaches of other professional sports aren’t allowed on the playing surfaces. They make lineup changes from the bench. Back in the day, though, football coaches, such as Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys and Vince Lombardi wore coats and ties. Now football coaches usually wear some type of team logo apparel and baseball-style caps. New England head coach Bill Belichick is known for wearing a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off.
Professional basketball and hockey coaches wear suits and ties. It would be ludicrous, of course, to see hockey and basketball coaches don equipment for their sports.
Ever since I was a kid, I loved watching baseball and all of its traditions, such as the seventh-inning stretch, eating hot dogs and listening to baseball announcers’ signature calls for home runs.
According to baseball historian Peter Morris, the seventh-inning stretch tradition began in the early 1900s when President William Taft stood up and stretched in the middle of the seventh inning at a game between the Philadelphia Athletics and Washington Senators. The crowd respectively stood up, as well.
We’ve all probably eaten a hot dog at a baseball game. The hot dog was introduced at the Polo Grounds, the one-time home of the New York Giants. There is something about eating a hot dog at a baseball game that is so traditional.
Many baseball announcers have their unique calls for a home run. My favorite was from longtime Pittsburgh Pirates radio announcer Rosy Rosewell. When a Pirate hit a home run, he would blow a slide whistle and shout, “Hurry up, Aunt Minnie, raise the window!” His partner, Bob Prince, would then drop a tray filled with noise makers to simulate the sound of breaking glass.
Yes, I will always treasure my times at baseball games, standing up for the seventh-inning stretch, and even joining in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
