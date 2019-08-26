If you are looking for a high-paying job with good benefits and job security, you might try being a Washington, D.C., lawmaker.
It won’t be easy because there are only 435 U.S. House and 100 Senate seats available, and the men and women holding those positions in the nation’s capital tend to hold onto them.
Some members of Congress have held their jobs for numerous years. Patrick Leahy, a Democratic senator from Vermont, has held his job since 1976. Two Republicans, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have been in office since 1981 and 1985, respectively. There are others who have made politics their careers.
There are no term limits for members of Congress. But one Florida resident is wanting to do away with career politicians in Washington.
Nick Tomboulides, executive director of the Term Limits organization, is pushing for a constitutional amendment to establish term limits for U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives. He is proposing two six-year terms for senators and three two-year terms for representatives, according to an article in Florida Today.
On the Term Limits organization’s webpage, it states that, “Congress was meant to be a citizen Legislature. Our representatives were supposed to go to Washington to serve for a short time, then return to live under the laws they made.” Tomboulides believes that there are too many career politicians “who put their own power, perks and privileges ahead of public service.”
The U.S. Term Limits group makes a valid argument. There are term limits for the president, so why not for Congress? Many states also have term limits for their politicians, including Michigan.
There have been efforts in the past for term limits, but all the proposals have been unsuccessful. It would take a two-thirds majority for Congress to enact term limits.
Proponents for term limits argue that restricting a politician’s time in office prevents them from accumulating too much power. It would also prevent politicians from thinking that serving Congress is a career.
Opponents of term limits argue that elections serve as term limits for Congress, because voters can boot them out of office if they are unhappy with their performances. House members face election every two years, while senators face election every six years. They also believe that popular lawmakers would be unfairly removed from office.
It’s not easy to unseat incumbents who have secured strong support from lobbyists, as well as accumulating large amounts of campaign donations.
However, it has been done. Pete Hoekstra pulled a major upset over 13-term incumbent Guy Vander Jagt in 1992 for the House of Representative seat for West Michigan, including the Grand Haven area. Hoekstra received a lot of publicity for touring the district on his bicycle and telling voters that Vander Jagt had lost touch with his constituents. It also probably didn’t help Vander Jagt’s cause when he helped in the effort to repeal the 22nd Amendment, which limits a president to two terms.
I am sure that some longtime politicians had good intentions when starting their careers. In 1986, Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, unseated Mark Siljander for Michigan’s 4th District, which at the time represented northern Ottawa County before redistricting. During one of Upton’s visits to the Grand Haven Tribune, he remarked that he wasn’t planning on becoming a career politician. Upton is still in office.
Even Hoekstra said he planned to just serve for six two-year terms (12 years). He broke that promise when he was elected to a seventh term. Hoekstra did give up his seat in 2010 when he ran for Michigan governor. He came in second to Rick Snyder. In 2012, he lost the U.S. Senate race to Debbie Stabenow. Hoekstra is now the U.S. ambassador for the Netherlands.
I’ve always favored term limits, but, in the case of Michigan, I feel term limits may be too restrictive. In Michigan, the governor and state senators are limited to two four-year terms, while state House representatives are limited to three two-year terms.
Michigan Majority Leader Mike Shirley, R-Clarkston, has gone on record saying that he favors extending or repealing term limits for Michigan lawmakers, because term limits leads to too much inexperience in the Legislature.
I wouldn’t have a problem with expanding term limits, but I wouldn’t want to see them eliminated. Members of Congress should at least explore the idea of term limits.
