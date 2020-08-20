‘If cable and satellite broadcasting, as well as the internet, had come along first, newspapers, as we know them, would never had existed.” – Warren Buffet
There would be few who would disagree with billionaire Warren Buffet’s assessment of the state of newspapers. They have been struggling for years with declining revenues, as the result of TV and internet news outlets. Newspapers have also watched their once flourishing classified ad revenues disappear to free online sites. Google and Facebook also have had a major impact in taking away advertising dollars from newspapers.
Then came along the COVID-19 virus, making survival even more precarious for the print media. Local newspapers, such as the Grand Haven Tribune, have had to operate with a loss of advertising revenues as advertisers were either shut down or were with limited services. But the news staff kept working as hard to keep residents informed of the impact of the virus.
What the virus has done to the print business is having newspapers putting more emphasis on the use of paywalls (paying to read stories online) for their online sites.
The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press recently announced that viewers to their websites will now have to pay for some stories, such as investigative stories.
We have already seen newspapers scale back on their production of newspapers. The Grand Rapids Press recently announced the closing of its printing plant. The Muskegon Chronicle and the Grand Haven Tribune closed their printing presses. Printing at other sites make it even more critical for newspapers to have strong online content so that paywalls can be justified.
The verdict is still out whether paywalls are effective revenue sources for newspapers. The New York Times, and other major newspapers, reportedly have had success with charging for their stories. It has been a more difficult path for smaller newspapers. The Grand Haven Tribune, like many newspapers, at first did not charge for reading stories online. New ownership at the Tribune changed that.
The Tribune, and other newspapers, did not put all of its print content online. It also should be noted that those who subscribe to the printed version of the Tribune do not have to pay for the online versions.
It has been a difficult road for newspapers to have success with paywalls. We have seen the comments from people who feel they should not have to pay for online content. Older people have been readers of newspapers more than young people who choose to get their news content from free online sites.
Newspapers have been trying different methods to entice viewers to accept their paywalls for accessing news stories. Some newspapers offer several stories free of charge before implementing a paywall. Some newspapers offer a limited number of stories for free.
According to an article written by Kristen Senz of the Harvard Business School Working Knowledge publication, newspapers need to have a solid reputation and unique content to entice viewers.
“If you are a media firm thinking about pursuing a digital paywall sales strategy, you have to make sure you have the reputation and the uniqueness of content to do it, because if you don’t it will fail,” Doug Chung, associate professor of business at Harvard University, told the author.
There is no doubt that newspaper owners and publishers are working hard to keep their publications relevant. We all realized that it is enticing to turn to free online content.
But it is also important to remember that local newspapers, whether they put their content in written form or online form, are vital to their communities.
I cannot imagine what life would be without a local newspaper. We need reporters to keep us informed about our local governments, ensuring that they are acting appropriately for our citizens. We need reporters to keep us informed about our children’s activities and accomplishments in schools. We need reporters to tell us about the accomplishments of our neighbors.
Yes, it is unclear whether online paywalls will work. What is clear is that local newspapers are vital for all of us.
(1) comment
Your right about local news and neighbors...it’s too bad the Tribune really doesn’t do this anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.