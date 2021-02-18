‘It takes a village” is a phrase we have heard time and time again, yet it continues to ring true in our beloved community.
Fifty years ago, the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation set in motion a spirit of community engagement and collective giving. A group of 12 passionate community members each dedicated $100 to start the foundation.
Today, that collaborative spirit of caring for one another and giving back is stronger than ever because of you. With careful investing, continued contributions from our community, and the dedication of our trustees and staff, that $1,200 has grown to more than $160 million in assets.
For those who may not be familiar with our work, the foundation was created in 1971 as a permanent community endowment built over time by gifts and bequests from individuals, families, and organizations and corporations. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in Northwest Ottawa County. As we celebrate the foundation’s 50th anniversary, we are sharing the stories of people who generously give, graciously receive and passionately care for our community.
The vision the foundation’s founders dreamed of a half-century ago has become even more bright and vivid than one could have ever imagined. Each and every neighbor in our community is responsible for our mutual success. This year, we want to celebrate everyone who has been a part of what we have collectively accomplished and we want to imagine what we can do together over the next 50 years.
As president of the foundation, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the first four grant recipients. Each of their stories has evolved and flourished over the past 50 years, with the foundation’s funds playing a role in helping to foster that success.
The Grand Haven Salvation Army, Greater Ottawa County United Way, Tri-Cities Family YMCA and the Tri-Cities Historical Museum were among the foundation’s inaugural grant recipients. Each organization demonstrates just how far contributions can go when they are powered by vision, leadership, hard work, determination and passion.
A proud recipient of funding, the Grand Haven Salvation Army desires to make a difference in our community by meeting the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of others. The organization has been able to impact the lives of thousands of community members serving alongside them in both the good and the challenging times. The Salvation Army has since used the funds to help with emergency and transitional shelter, food, utility, rental assistance, and so much more. We look forward to a continued partnership as we seek to do good in our community.
We have collaborated with the Greater Ottawa County United Way in so many important ways over the years. The United Way supports, develops and implements a range of impact solutions that improve lives and create stronger communities. It works with organizations, community partners and supporters to create the building blocks of a better life for all by focusing on education, financial stability, health and basic needs. In recent times, our partnership has created a significant impact in the community. Programs created include Ottawa Housing Next, Community S.P.O.K.E., Community Assessment and a community coalition in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Through our work with the local United Way, we are able to ensure everyone has a place to call home.
Our first round of funding helped lay the foundation for the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. The Y strives to serve and strengthen the members of our community. It provides health, wellness and child development programs. In the past year during the pandemic, the foundation has also been a trusted partner in helping provide the support to serve the community through quality, affordable child care to frontline staff and community food and blood drives.
The Tri-Cities Historical Museum creates connections to local history with our community who truly values the past. With the funds, the museum was able to move into its building at 1 N. Harbor Ave. – the train depot locals know and love. Within that home for more than 45 years, the museum was able to share the history of the Tri-Cities with thousands of people who visited their walls. We are grateful to support the appreciation and preservation of local history.
Our community is stronger because the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation exists. The success these four organizations have had the past 50 years would not have been possible without the generous support of the community foundation, our donors and our supporters.
Through organizations like our first grant recipients, and many more since then, we are able to strengthen our grant priority areas – arts and culture, diversity and inclusion, economic and community betterment, education, environment, and health and human services.
This year, we invite you to join us as we celebrate all the people and organizations who passionately give back to our community, and the impact that is felt by all.
We are your foundation, and we are celebrating 50 years of supporting Northwest Ottawa County. Come together and celebrate with us on our social media channels. Visit www.ghacf.org/50th to learn more.
