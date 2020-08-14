When you watch the news these days, you really have to pinch yourself to try to internalize the fact that these things are really happening around our nation. In the midst of the continuing COVID-19 saga comes what seem to be some questionable decisions by decision makers around the nation.
A few weeks back, I wrote that the idea to defund the police was a rather bizarre one. I thought no one would take goofy ideas like that seriously, but in the bizarro world in which we live, the idea not only caught on but is being implemented in cities around America with lightning speed. It’s almost like someone was waiting for the signal to say, “Hey, I have an idea – let’s defund the police.” And instead of sane people saying I don’t think that will work, the powers that be said, “Let’s do it and let’s send social workers to domestic trouble calls, because police with guns don’t need to go to these instances where people are just having disagreements and they could talk it out with the social worker and all will be well.”
Easy peasy. Except for one little detail: Domestic calls are often the most unpredictable and potentially explosive calls that a police officer can go to. Within a day or two came the report that an officer was shot to death on a domestic trouble call. If I was a social worker, I might think twice that this is the call I want to respond to.
After deciding that defunding the police will make a city a better place to live, some city administrations in places like Portland and Seattle night after night tolerate so-called peaceful demonstrations in which buildings are burned and property is destroyed. In one instance, two little old ladies took it upon themselves to say someone must do something about this and tried to stand in the way of mayhem and destruction, only to have paint dumped on their heads by youthful, exuberant peaceful protestors.
All this is happening while police stay out of the way and offers of help from Washington are rebuffed, with local officials saying, “We got this.” I remember in Baltimore a few years back after the death of Freddy Gray, the mayor of that great city said, “Let’s just let them get it out of their system, give them ‘space to destroy.’” It was a comment she later regretted, saying that wasn’t what she meant as fires burned and many police officers were injured in the riots that followed.
And lest we think that this stuff only happens on the West Coast, we now have peaceful protestors coming to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile for a night of breaking windows and helping themselves to other people’s things without paying for them and calling it reparations. This started as a police-involved shooting, mischaracterized by those who prey on others with misinformation to stir up a mob. An unarmed 15-year-old was actually an armed 20-year-old who emptied his gun at police before they shot him and sent him to the hospital. But little things like facts no longer matter when you have an agenda to carry out. The Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke up and said the looting was humiliating, but was promptly told to mind his own business by Black Lives Matter.
By the way, 440 homicides have occurred in Chicago since January, and 2,240 people have been shot.
Signs like “Our futures have been looted from us” and “Loot back” seems to set the tone to do whatever you want to do. But who are the dream squashers who tell people that their future has been looted from them? These are the real problem. Instead of encouraging and giving hope and direction, they sow victimhood.
Who benefits by robbing people of their destiny? What do people expect to have left when all the destruction of property and lives are realized? When anarchists have destroyed Portland and Seattle, what then? When the Magnificent Mile is reduced to rubble, what has been gained? Whose life has improved? Only hope for a better tomorrow is lasting and eternal, not destruction.
Our Constitution assures us the right to peacefully assemble, and everyone defends that right.
The group Stand Up Michigan rented Waterfront Stadium for a rally here in Grand Haven. They paid over $1,000 to the city for the night. The goals of the rally were two-fold: to help gather signatures by way of a citizen initiative so the Legislature can repeal the 1945 law which the governor is using to extend the state of emergency, issue executive orders and avoid working with the Legislature; and equally important is bring people to the community and encourage them to frequent local shops, eat at local restaurants and ice cream shops. They followed protocols, used city signage, and brought an uplifting message of patriotism and celebration of our God-given inalienable rights.
To then hear some on City Council refer to this rally as out of control was a surprise. Were the people peacefully sitting on the stadium walls on a beautiful Friday night out of control? Was Rep. Luke Meerman out of control? Was Sen. Roger Victory out of control when he reminded people to not take their freedoms for granted? If the City Council now wants to write restrictions for use of the stadium, better check the Constitution.
