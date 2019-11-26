For those of us from families whose indignant and divisive politics make holidays hard to digest, Thanksgiving preparations involve more than bedeviling the eggs.
When conversation about our country turns Uncle Art's face the color of the cranberry sauce, it helps to have a few diversionary topics in the back pocket. These include common-ground conversations, like weather, "The Office" television show and robocalls.
Because we all hate robocalls, right?
We could count the ways, but we simply don't have the energy anymore, as waves of robocalls continue to batter our phones — which has turned them expensive marvels of technology that many of us don't answer.
Last month, Americans got more robocalls than ever, with Forbes reporting 5.7 billion spam calls in October alone.
So, our savvy politicians are making their move. They are heeding the call to act.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently announced the formation of Michigan's Robocall Crackdown Team. The push will educate Michiganders, add enforcement to existing laws, strengthen new laws and develop "a roadmap for other states to follow," according to the AG's office.
We've also entered into a formal agreement with the Federal Communications Commission to share enforcement information on robocalls, it said.
Nationally, both members of the House and Senate have agreed, in principle, on the Pallone-Thune T.R.A.C.E.D. Act, an anti-robocall bill. The legislation requires telephone carriers to verify calls and offer tools for their customers to block spam, without extra cost. It also bolsters the FCC's time frame for investigating violators from 1-3 years; and allows the agency to levy a $10,000 per-call fine. The bill has bipartisan appeal, as does Michigan's actions.
Will spam robocalls be the issue that unites our leaders in problem-solving for the common good? Sure, why not?
And we hope they don't forget it come election time when our phones are bombarded with political ads.
For now, we can gather around the same table, happily united in our mutual annoyance. That's something to be thankful for.
In Michigan, illegal robocalls complaints can be made at mi.gov/robocalls, or by calling 877-765-8388.
TRAVERSE CITY RECORD-EAGLE (AP)
