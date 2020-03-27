Many homes in the Tri-Cities have unique and interesting stories as part of their history. The home at 1010 Sheldon Road in Grand Haven is definitely one of them.
Maria Carlson and her husband, Carl, lived in the home at 1010 Sheldon. A touch of New England Cape Cod-style was reflected in this bungalow-style home built around 1923 by Carl Carlson. Carlson, a native of Sweden, came to Grand Haven in the early 1920s and bought the lot at 1010 Sheldon. He first built the garage, where he lived while constructing the house, warmed by a pot-belly stove.
Great local history, we could use more of this and less political opinion.
