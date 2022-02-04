On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Grand Haven Planning Commission will hold a public hearing as it reviews sections of our city zoning ordinances that regulate recreational (adult use) marijuana retail facilities. The issue before us as a community is whether to change the existing Grand Haven ordinance that permits only medicinal marijuana sales so that it permits recreational sales as well.
If you have a view on this issue, I ask you to make it known by emailing the city’s community development manager, Jennifer Howland, at jhowland@grandhaven.org, or by sending a letter to the Grand Haven Planning Commission, c/o City Hall, attn: J. Howland. Please identify yourself by name and address, and ask Ms. Howland to include your note in the recreational marijuana file and forward it to Planning Commission for their consideration.
There is also an opportunity to appear personally and speak at the public hearing during the Planning Commission’s meeting that kicks off at the Community Center at 7 p.m.
Though some view it differently, I see this fundamentally as a community values choice. I oppose recreational marijuana sales in Grand Haven. I believe most Grand Haven citizens, if given a choice, would not support such sales. Local residents of legal age who want to purchase marijuana can do so simply and legally in nearby communities. Bringing recreational sales into our town is unnecessary: It will enrich a few and generate a modest amount of tax revenue, potentially at the expense of our town’s character.
I have serious concerns about how increasing recreational marijuana availability could complicate the large influx of summer visitors who already challenge our coping skills. There is a public safety component to my reservations as well. And over the years, I have seen marijuana’s ruinous effect on a number of local families when its abuse has derailed their kids.
There are good legal and fiscal reasons for prohibiting marijuana sales in a small community. A limited-entry permit to sell recreational marijuana has significant value, particularly if you take a long view as do players in the cannabis industry. Strongly motivated people with deep pockets will fight to obtain these permits. The state of Michigan has left a regrettable legal void in not promulgating uniform standards by which to issue marijuana operations permits, so each small municipality is left to its own devices to grapple with permitting criteria.
When Michigan and Grand Haven voters chose to legalize marijuana in 2018 by a 56-44 percent margin, the resulting law legalized personal use and possession of marijuana but allowed each community to decide for itself whether to permit marijuana sales. Nearly 80 percent of Michigan communities prohibit recreational sales. Many Michigan cities that have tried to permit recreational marijuana sales on a limited basis have been sued for their troubles: Traverse City, Port Huron, Warren, Beverly, Westland, even Detroit. Common issues in these lawsuits are disappointed marijuana sellers who didn’t get permits, attacks on standards the municipalities developed for licenses, attacks on how those standards were applied, challenges to requirements for local ownership, and complaints of violation of the Open Meetings Act.
In fairness, there are cities that have permitted recreational marijuana sales without facing industry litigation. I tried to distill reasons and can only speculate those cities embraced marijuana sales more broadly, in some cases were poorer communities more open to this type of business investment, in some cases were university towns with a significant majority of pro-marijuana voters and a history of tolerance of marijuana use. In any case, cities that didn’t try to significantly limit the number of cannabis businesses in town didn’t seem targeted for litigation.
We honestly don’t know how desirable Grand Haven will be as a cannabis business location. Our city attorney has advised that, if we move forward with recreational sales, it would be prudent not to attempt to cap the number of sales operations or require any degree of local ownership, to avoid lawsuits by cannabis interests.
Grand Haven is located on a slow stretch of one of West Michigan’s principal north-south highways, we are graced by more than a million visitors each year, and our economy depends upon the $80 million each year that our largely family-friendly visitors bring with them. A few well-situated billboards along U.S. 31 could make us a hot spot. If even a small percentage of our visitors come because marijuana is readily available here, it could dramatically change our town.
We are a small community with a lean city staff, a fully extended Department of Public Safety and significant financial challenges. We do not have a war chest to fight the cannabis industry. Our safest course is to continue to prohibit recreational sales.
I was elected to the office of mayor to play a leadership role in our community. I am respectfully calling on the community for help. If this is an issue that matters to you, please weigh in.
About the writer: Catherine McNally is the mayor of Grand Haven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.