It has been pure joy to write these past 15 months’ ideas to all of you. You helped me find a purposeful voice in making sense of my anxiety, joy and appreciation of my Dutch experience.
I thank the Grand Haven Tribune for finding community columnists who can each share his/her perspective on a wide variety of topics. I thank the community for reading and making comments to me along the way – cheering me on and making me think more deeply on the next subject. This column will be my last – for now.
Of course, I shouldn’t be surprised by the support. This community has been building me up since I was 9 years old, moving to the area from Northwestern Iowa and jumping in directly to third grade. Sure, the road was bumpy: I had to work through some bullying, I had to work on sense of purpose. But, in the end, I have so much thanks to give the people of this community.
Thank you, teachers! When I first moved here in third grade, I needed my teachers to keep their eyes out for me. Children being children, there was a lot of “figuring out” that needed to be done with the new student. Once in a while, it fit the definition of bullying. It wasn’t always easy. But, teachers? Teachers gave me confidence. They gave me a way to learn who I was and to understand what I wanted from myself and my school experience. As I work in the profession, this is what I continue to see: adults working tooth and nail to give students the power to discover themselves.
Thank you, ministers! As I navigated the waters of middle school, my youth group leaders were critical to my understanding of the world. With friend groups fluctuating and a wide range of feelings about the world, they were always there to lend an ear to my thinking. As I observe the community, I know that remains the case – a variety of faith options with leaders ready to support.
Thank you, coaches! Throughout high school, I had heavy influence from my various coaches, both athletic and artistic. They were adult leaders pushing me to be my very best and to be my very best for my peers. They taught me the lessons that the group is more important than the individual and that production matters. If I could shoot free throws, I’d be in at the end of the game. If not, I’d have to sit the bench. Sometimes, that’s how it works. I see the hard work continues: coaches going to optional camps in the summer with students and directors offering artistic workshops over the winter months. Over and over, I see our community coaching up its children.
Thank you, first responders! Just two months after our college graduations, Nikki and I were in a rollover crash on the highway. Though we were heading north, we landed in southbound traffic. Needless to say, it was terrifying. Within minutes, though, our community’s first responders were there, holding our heads tight, tearing apart the vehicle, and getting us, ever so slowly, into the ambulance. As I move around the community now, I pay close attention to the detail our first responders give our entire population. They’re frequently put in stressful situations, but they are there to help us in our times of need.
Thank you, doctors and nurses! When our twins were born prematurely and spent just under 100 days in the hospital, you provided the necessary care. You gave them life. When we brought our third daughter home from Ethiopia and we were uncertain about her bloated belly, you provided help, yes, but also calm, giving us peace of mind that all would be well. Of course, as the years move from early childhood to young adulthood, you remain there for our family and every family in the community.
Thank you, car mechanics! Just a few months ago, when our girls got in their first car accident – every parent’s nightmare – you were there to remind them that the issue was not their fault and that it was easily recoverable. You provided the expertise to bring their beloved car back to them, giving them the safety they felt throughout their young journey of driving. You’re critical to our community. Every day, you are helping people save money by fixing their cars’ problems instead of having to go out and buy new.
Finally, thank you to all of you! The point is – it does take a village to raise a person. The point is – at every step of my life, I have been given so much by all of you. All I can offer is the promise that, with my work, I have poured as much energy into you – the teenage population, primarily – as you have given directly to me.
Thank you!
