“Those seeking to politicize these tragedies make it more difficult to address the underlying causes.” – U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, Aug. 4
In case you have forgotten, it has now been 40 days since a white nationalist/white supremacist murdered three people and maimed 12 more with an assault weapon in Gilroy. It has now been 35 days since 20 people were murdered and 26 more injured by a white nationalist/white supremacist in El Paso, using an assault weapon. It has now been 34 days since nine people were murdered and 27 more maimed by an angry white man using an assault weapon that mutilated these individuals in the 30 seconds before he was shot and killed by police.
Just to put that all in perspective, from the time the Coast Guard Festival started to its conclusion, 32 Americans lost their lives to violent, white nationalists/white supremacists in our country carrying assault weapons. That’s 97 families and extended families whose lives will forever be changed, all in the span of a week, who were doing nothing more than you and I might do – attending a festival, back-to-school shopping or celebrating a night out.
And if you don’t think it can happen here, I have a bridge I’d like to sell you. I suspect that when it happens here, Bill will be there with his thoughts and prayers, and more than willing to explain to us that it’s not the appropriate time to address the issue.
Just to be clear, every time Bill votes the way the NRA tells him to, it is political. When in February 2017 he voted to make it easier for people with mental health issues to obtain an assault weapon, it was political. Every time he refuses to listen to his constituency, it is political. And every time he sends his thoughts and prayers or tells us now isn’t the time – it is political. It’s simply the politics of a coward.
And what does the individual who is supposed to represent us in Washington think? Well, once again, Bill H. has chosen to show his total lack of respect for you and me. Why? The answer is simple – he doesn’t care about you and me, he never has and never will. His only constituency and the only people he cares about (besides himself) are those who finance his re-election. He doesn’t care that even before these shootings occurred, 57 percent of Americans thought banning assault weapons was a good idea and that an overwhelming 89 percent thought that background checks were a good idea. He doesn’t care that since the shootings, 90 percent of Republicans support background checks and 55 percent of Republicans support a ban on assault weapons.
So why is it that Bill H. will never support the common-sense gun legislation? Here are the top seven reasons that are obvious to me:
(1) He is unwilling to accept simple solutions. There is very little complexity in implementing background checks and an assault weapons ban. We now know what needs to be improved and updated in previous bills, and both could be implemented quickly while the complex issues are worked through.
(2) Of course, there are complex issues that need to be worked through and addressed. However, Bill prefers to “talk” about the complexity of issues, just not now. And knowing that there will be more, he knows the time will never be right. And, more importantly, like his fellow Republicans, he is unwilling (perhaps unable) to sort through and understand all the issues and develop a workable strategy, because it might mean compromise.
(3) He doesn’t understand the horrors of war. Bill, like his hero DT, chose not to serve his country in the military, so he really doesn’t understand and can’t comprehend the carnage that an assault weapon can create in just seconds.
(4) He’s chosen to ignore the facts that in the 10 years when assault weapons were banned, mass murders dropped by 43 percent. He has chosen to ignore the fact that since the ban was ignored by his Republican allies, mass murders have jumped by over 200 percent.
(5) He can’t differentiate between protection and assault. Just to clarify, the definition of an assault rifle is: “a rapid-fire, magazine-fed automatic rifle designed for infantry use.” The whole idea of an assault weapon is just that – it’s a military weapon designed to assault and kill, not to protect.
(6) He has no common sense. His theory is that it’s not the gun that kills, it’s the person pulling the trigger that kills. With that logic, I guess it’s OK if Kim Jong-un gets a nuclear weapon as it won’t be the bomb that kills us, it will be Kim. Sad part is, we will still all be dead, like the more than 40,000 Americans who died from gun violence last year.
(7) He claims to be a sportsman and hunter, and I guess one who hunts with an assault weapon. I wonder what he does with the meat that came from any animal hit by over 200 bullets into it in 30 seconds?
As a community, we need to accept and realize that Bill isn’t our representative; never has been, never will be. Maybe with some hard work by you and me, we can send him back to selling real estate and finally elect someone who is interested in representing all of us!
Peace.
Funny my AR I use for hunting doesn’t shoot 200 end in 30 sec stop wither scare tactics reporting!! Also since the first of the year we have had what the FBI classified as mass shootings 4 or more victims 218 shootings as such an AR was used in 1 in 10 of these shootings. The common denominator in these shootings isn’t an AR it’s mental health issues!!
